Secret Identity a revelation in War Zone Sprint feature

TRAINER Tensang Chung is not one who makes the headlines very often but the former rider of over 160 winners basked in the limelight at Caymanas Park yesterday after his promising filly Secret Identity handed him his 200th career win when copping the $1.13-million War Zone Sprint Trophy feature event on the 11-race card.

Although it took quite a bit longer than expected for Chung to reach his landmark achievement, three-year-old bay filly Secret Identity, ridden by apprentice Matthew Bennett, made sure her trainer didn't have to wait any longer when she defeated favourtie Jordon Reign's in the Restricted Stakes event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Secret Identity jumped out of the starting gates in front, well-relaxed ahead of Jordon Reign's (Omar Walker) and Cataba (Christopher Mamdeen). Jordon Reign's joined Secret Identity navigating the half mile (800m) and the two drew clear of the field.

Secret Identity then shook off the challenge from Jordon Reign's at the top of the stretch but then had to hold on in the end, winning by a neck in a time of 1:06.2. Third in the event was Mum, ridden by Aaron Chatrie.

Also reaching a milestone was trainer Donovan Plummer who saddled his 100th career win with Fabulosity in the day's fourth race over six furlongs (1,200m).

Ridden by apprentice Roger Hewitt, Fabulosity made one get up to beat Sweet Surprise (Odeen Edwards) and Vampire Rejection (Oshane Nugent) by 3 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:17.2.

Meanwhile, the $900,000 SunnySide Stakes for native-bred two-year-old maiden fillies, one of three co-feature events, was won by Atomica.

Atomica, owned by Oakridge Farms, trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Omar Walker, came from behind to win going away by four lengths in a time of 1:01.3. Rupunzel (Oshane Nugent) was second and A Gift From Ben (Robert Halledeen) was third.

The Miracle Cure Sprint, a Restricted Allowance 11 event for three-year-olds and upwards fillies, was divided into two sections going over 5 ½ furlongs for purse money of $1.1 million each.

Division 1 went to Turnonthelight, who is trained by Gary Gariffiths and ridden by Oneil Mullings. Turnonthelight won by a neck ahead of Rocket Lily (Omar Walker) in a time of 1:09.3. The win was Mullings' second for the day as he earlier won aboard Casual Affair in the sixth race for trainer Ryan Darby. Darby's double also included Balazo (Oshane Nugent).

The Richard Azan-trained Cruella won Division 2 of the Miracle Cure Sprint. Ridden by Dick Cardenas, Cruella came from behind to beat Ring Charmer (Aaron Chatrie) and Jahsendblessings (Youville Pinnock) by a length and quarter in a time of 1:08.0.0

Kay Boy won the $800,000 Master Blaster Trophy over five furlongs straight. The Gresford Smith trainee won ahead of K D Rocket (Robert Halledeen) and Danny Spud (Javaniel Patterson) in a time of 59.3.

Racing continues today with a 10-race card. First post is at 11:45 am.