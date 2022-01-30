Secret Identity set to reveal class in George HoSang Trophy race

Though she will be running against Overnight Company for the first time, Tensang Chung's four-year-old Secret Identity seems hard to oppose for the George HoSang Trophy over five and a half furlongs (1,100 metres) at Caymanas Park today.

The progressive filly headlines a 10-horse field for the three-year-old and upwards Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest which honours former four-time champion jockey George HoSang — regarded as one of the best ever to ride on the local track.

This, the curtain-call event on the 10-race programme, is scheduled to go to post at 5:15 pm. First post is noon.

Having placed third in the one mile (1,600m) Guineas last year, Secret Identity was always thought to have packed some amount of class, but her true potential didn't really come to the fore until she started sprinting.

Secret Identity was never farther than third in her last six events last year, including a close win over today's distance on December 18, which brought the curtains down on her season.

She now returns from a 50-day rest, well prepared for a crack at this level, with the distance right up her alley and should again use her pace to good advantage and open her season on a winning note. Apprentice Matthew Bennett, claiming seven pounds, will again be in the saddle, swinging the handicaps even more in the filly's favour for a post-to-post effort.

Importees One Don, conditioned by Gary Subratie, and Anthony Nunes' Go Deh Girl will likely prove the main threats to Secret Identity, but will need to make every move right if they are to lower her colours.

One Don, in particular, has a tendency of leaving the gates slow, which was again evident in his January 16 win over six furlongs (1,200m) when he also took his own little time to draw off from rivals.

Though Robert Halledeen retains the ride, One Don does not have that luxury on this occasion against stronger opposition, and will need to leave the gates in good order, if he is to win, especially carrying top weight of 126lb.

Go Deh Girl has been running consistently as evidenced by her January 8 performance when finishing a close third behind Eagle One and El Profesor over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m). She continues to go well at exercise and with the reduction in journey should again prove competitive to the very end.

All the others — Peking Cruz, Kay Boy, Chace The Great, Generational, Action Run, Dunrobin and Heiroffire — are of worthwhile ability, but should find the top three giving little away here.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Synchronize/The Nextbigting/Nasdaq Princess

Race 2) Toughness/Mister A/Oh My Goodness

Race 3) Balazo/Flying Bullet/Voytex

Race 4) Rum Puncher/El Cid/Sunset Silhoutte

Race 5) Moonova/ Sweet Majesty/Press Conference

Race 6) Paraiso/Jahsendblessings/Bridal Blush

Race 7) Azaria/Royal Vibes/Mirabilis

Race 8) Colour Me Tan/Jon P/Step In Faith

Race 9) Bruce Wayne/Baltusrol/Yet Again

Race 10) One Don/Secret Identity/Go Deh Girl