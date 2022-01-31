Secret Identity downs rivals to claim George HoSang Trophy

It was a mere formality for Tensang Chung's Secret Identity who, as expected, opened her season on a winning note copping the George HoSang Trophy at Caymanas Park on Sunday.

Partnered with apprentice Matthew Bennett, Secret Identity left rivals in her wake in the three-year-old and upwards Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest, covering the five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100 metres) in a tidy 1:06.1 minutes. The splits were 23.2 and 46.0 seconds.

Though the progressive four-year-old filly ( Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) didn't get the best of starts, she coupled up nicely down the backstretch with Peking Cruz (Anthony Thomas) and Generational (Richard Henry) for company.

However, both struggled to keep pace when Secret Identity left the half-mile and asserted her authority approaching the home turn and that was that.

Go Deh Girl (Tevin Foster) and One Don (Robert Halledeen) were second and third, respectively, with Generational fading into fourth.

Meanwhile, leading jockey Dane Dawkins and female Samantha Fletcher shared the top riding honours on the day with two wins apiece.

Dawkins won the second and fourth events aboard Mister A and Nomoredeals for trainers Everal Francis and Gresford Smith, while Fletcher's winners were 22-1 outsider Magical Mood and 4-1 shot Jon P in the fifth and eighth events for trainers Leroy Tomlinson and Collin Ferguson respectively.

Smith and Tomlinson also topped their peers with a double. Tomlinson also scored with Azaria in the seventh event, while Smith's other winner was Bruce Wayne in the ninth.

— Sherdon Cowan