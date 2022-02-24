Selectors eye regional first-class players for Windies call-up

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes says the choices for the first Test of the Apex Series against England should send a message to players that good performances at first-class level can get them call-ups.

Some of the top performers in the first two rounds of the West Indies Four-Day Championship have been included in the squad, including fast bowler Anderson Phillip who received his maiden call-up and opening batsman John Campbell who is back in the West Indies team after impressing selectors with an average of 53.25 runs and 127 for Jamaica Scorpions against Barbados Pride.

Dr Haynes, speaking to the media on Tuesday after the squad was announced, said regional cricketers who do well at that level could have a place on the West Indies team.

“This is the message which we're sending to the [batters] because we need to get our batting right, not only in the Test format but in the 50-over games, in the T20…this is the only level of competition that we've got. It's a bit unfortunate that we never really got a few more games, but the two games that we saw with a good batting wicket in Barbados, Kraigg Brathwaite showed that if you get good surfaces, you can make big runs and he made a big double; John Campbell, he did get 100. I think that's what we want,” he said.

“People question how strong our domestic competition is but the mere fact that the guys are playing in it and doing well, yes, they would be up for selection.”

The West Indies cricket legend, who last month replaced Roger Harper as lead selector, said they were also considering players for upcoming limited over competitions.

“We're looking at the Test cricket now but also we've got some 50-over games coming up and we have to be preparing for 50-over competition with the World Cup in 2023 as well.

“So, it's important for these guys when they're playing in the domestic season to do well to catch our eye,” said Dr Haynes who chose the squads along with Head Coach Phil Simmons and former Windies middle-order batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan who joined the panel last month as well.

“We're a new panel...and we want to see the players and we want to make sure that when we're judging them on their ability, they've got some runs as well, but also they can play a role that we want them to play,” he added.

The first Test of the Apex Series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from March 8-12, following a warm-up match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) from March 1-4.

The second Test will be at Kensington Oval in Barbados March 16-20; while the final is set for March 24-28 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.