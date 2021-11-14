Seven former champions register D'Cup wins

SEVEN former winners registered opening victories yesterday as the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) daCosta Cup competition got into high gear with a full slate of games across eight zones.

Herbert Morrison Technical, Cornwall College and St James High in Zone A; Frome Technical High in Zone B, St Elizabeth Technical in Zone C, Glenmuir High in Zone E, and Dinthill Technical in Zone H were all winners.

But it was Ben Francis KO champion BB Coke that stole the spotlight with a 20-0 trashing of first-timers Mt St Joseph Catholic High School in their Zone C clash at Kirkvine.

Danjae Whitely and Maliek Change both scored four times for BB Coke, Sanjae Allen got three, while Dashan Bartley, Tahjay Larmond and Tyrell Ashman each got two goals. Nickoy Whitter, Darrel Keane and Devontae Blake all got one goal each.

At William Knibb Memorial, Davian Matthews scored a hat-trick for St James High in their 4-2 win over Holland High, while Keishawn Heath and Camarco Brown each scored two goals for Herbert Morrison in their 5-1 beating of Maldon High at Irwin.

Cornwall College came back from being a goal down after just seven minutes to beat 10-man Irwin High 2-1 with goals from Brandon Timberlake, who equalised from the penalty spot and Davian McLean who scored the winner.

Dameni Gordon had given the 'home team' the lead but was sent off in the 50th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Dinthill Technical, the beaten finalists in 2019, were 4-0 winners over York Castle High in Zone G, Frome Technical beat Green Pond High 3-1 in their Zone B game in Montego Bay, as St Elizabeth Technical beat Maggotty High also by a 3-1 margin.

Yesterday's results

Zone A

Herbert Morrison-5, Maldon-0

Cornwall College-2, Irwin-0

Spot Valley-0, William Knibb-4

Holland High-2, St James -4

Zone B

Frome Tech-3, Green Pond-1

Godfrey Stewart-1, Mannings-4

Green Island-1, Petersfield-4

Zone C

BB Coke-20, Mt St Joseph-0

Maggotty-0, STETHS-3

Lacovia-3, Munro-1

Zone D

Alston High-0, Christiana High-6

Belair High-1, deCarteret College-1

Bellefield High, Holmwood Technical

Zone E

Claude McKay High-0, Glenmuir High-6

Denbigh High-0, Lennon High-4

Zone F

Central High, Kemps Hill-Foga Road 1:15

Foga Road-0, Old Harbour High-1

Garvey Maceo, Vere Technical High - Garvey

Zone G

Happy Grove-0, Seaforth-0

Port Antonio High-2, St Thomas Technical-2

Zone H

Brown's Town High, McGrath High- Dinthill

Charlemont High, Ocho Rios High- Drax Hall

Dinthill Technical High-4, York Castle High-0

— Paul Reid