Seville, Dacres, Lawrence star at Velocity Fest 10

Oblique Seville ran a season's best time in the Men's 100m final and Shockoria Wallace ran a personal best time in the Women's equivalent in outstanding performances at the Velocity Fest 10 staged inside the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

In the field events, Fedrick Dacres, Orlando Thomas and Shadae Lawrence all broke meets records to match the pyrotechnics on the track.

Seville, Wallace, Dacres, Thomas and Lawrence distinguished themselves on an evening when blustery winds made it challenging for some athletes.

The meet got underway with the semi-finals of the 100m for both men and women which saw Seville ease his way into the final which closed the show on Saturday.

Janieve Russell and Junelle Bromfield were the only two participants in the women's 400m hurdles. Russell crossed the line first in 56.40s with Bromfield close behind her in 56.61s.

Shericka Jackson opened her outdoor season with a win in the women's 400m in 51.29s. Candice McLeod was second in 51.78s, while Anthonique Strachan was third in 52.84s.

The 400m men's race went to Anthony Cox, who caught Zandrion Barnes on the line, to win in 46.13s just ahead of the GC Foster College athlete in 46.18s. Akani Slater was third in 46.71s.

Dennick Luke took the men's 800m in 1:50.45 minutes, Fabian Campbell was second in 1:52.28, while Taj-Leon Wisdom was third in 1:55.37.

Natasha Morrison produced a storming finish to win the women's 200m in a season's best 23.05s, ahead of Roneisha McGregor second in 23.14s and Anastasia Le-Roy third in 23.35s.

Miguel Francis was comfortable in winning the men's 200m in 20.66s, ahead of Oshane Bailey second in 20.98s and Anthony Carpenter third in 21.01s.

Orlando Bennett won the men's 110m hurdles in 13.61s. Michael O'Hara was second in 13.98s with Tyler Mason third in 13.99s.

Crystal Morrison ran a personal best 13.29s to win the women's 100m hurdles ahead of Safiya Thompson in a season's best 14.25s.

In the women's 100m final, there was a shock result as Shockoria Wallace of MVP ran a personal best 11.15s to win ahead of Shashalee Forbes of Sprintec, who took second in a season's best 11.21s. Remona Burchell, also of Sprintec, was third in 11.33s.

Seville then produced a season's best 10.06s (-0.4m/s) to win the men's 100m final ahead of clubmate Zharnel Hughes, who ran a season's best 10.10s. GC Foster's Kadrian Goldson continues to show good early season form, clocking 10.22s for third.

In the field, Lushane Wilson continues to set the high jump standard locally, winning with 2.10m ahead of Horatio Humphrey who had a best of 1.95m and Xavier Codling with a best of 1.90m.

Kimberly Williamson won the women's high jump with 1.81m ahead of Annishka McDonald who cleared a season's best 1.78m for second with Ramona Hylton third with a season's best 1.75m.

Tissanna Hickling struggled with her run-up in the women's long jump, managing a best of 6.38m. Jodian Stewart was second with 6.14m and Melissa Walker was third with 5.70m.

Reigning World Champion, Tajay Gayle won the men's long jump in his season opener with 7.97m (+2.6m/s). Emanuel Archibald was second with 7.93m (+3.2m/s) while Sean D Thompson was very close for third with 7.92m (+2.1m/s).

Moses Parkinson, who won the men's shot put at the Intercollegiate Athletics Championships recently, continued his good form with a season's best 17.22m to win ahead of Chad Wright 16.70m and O'Neil Collins 14.34m.

Olympian Shadae Lawrence dominated the women's discus to win with a meet record 62.19m ahead of Samantha Hall, who had a season's best 58.01m and Shamella Donaldson who was third with 48.15m.

The men's discus proved to be very competitive as it took a meet record of 65.41m with the very last throw of the competition, for Fedrick Dacres to get the better of his training partner Traves Smikle who had also eclipsed the old record with a best of 64.85m to finish second. Chad Wright was third with 58.95m.

The final field event of the day was also another nailbiter as Orlando Thomas required a meet record of 70.27m in the javelin throw to clip Elvis Graham who had a best of 70.24m in a ding-dong battle between the two. Devon Spencer was third with a personal best 66.60m.

Velocity Fest is a track and field series put on by the MVP Track Club that affords local-based athletes with the opportunity to compete on specific weekends during the season.

The series is set to return after the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships which begins on Tuesday.

— Dwayne Richards