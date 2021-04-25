Seville, Whyte consistent at JAAA Qualification Series

Oblique Seville of Racers Track Club and Ronda Whyte of Sprintec Track Club continued to show consistency at the Jamaica Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Series yesterday as they took the men's 100m and women's 200m, respectively.

Seville has been showing good form in the 100m this season and turned in yet another solid performance at National Stadium, winning section two of the men's 100m in 10.24s (-1.2m/s). Yohan Blake of Titans, who won section one in 10.27s (-0.2m/s), was second overall. Another Racers man, Miguel Francis, who won section three in 10.39s (-0.7m/s), was third overall.

The women's 100m was won by Michae Harriot of GC Foster College in 11.69s (+0.1m/s). Second went to Kedisha Dallas of MVP in 11.88s (+0.1m/s) and third went to Grizelle Scarlett, also of MVP in 11.93s (+0.1m/s). All the women ran in section to of the 100m.

Ackeem Blake of Titans took the men's 200m in 20.97s (-0.1m/s), former Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Dwyer of Sprintec was second in 21.11s (-0.3m/s) and Timmar Wilson of Racers took third in 21.18s (-0.3m/s).

Meanwhile, Ronda Whyte continues to be the beacon among the women at Sprintec this season. She lowered her 400m personal best (PB) twice this season, including last weekend and returned today to run her second personal best in the 200m this year.

Going into the event with a PB of 23.48s, Whyte won the 200m in 23.20s (-0.3m/s) ahead of clubmates, Shashalee Forbes's 23.31s and Tovea Jenkins's 23.62s.

Anthony Cox of Racers took the men's 400m in 46.99s, just ahead of Zandrion Barnes of GC Foster who was second in 47.02s while Terry Thomas of Racers was third in 47.07s.

Owayne Russell of Racers won the 400m hurdles in 51.85s, Roshown Clarke was second in 52.85s while Oshaine Levy of UWI was third in 54.68s.

Dennick Luke and Taj-Leon Wisdom of GC Foster College took first and second in the men's 800m. Luke winning with a time of 1:51.40, while Wisdom was second in 1:53.65. Sadiki Marsh of EXED was third in 1:55.64.

Throwers R Us swept the women's shot put as Krishna Jayasankar won with 11.80m, Ashanti Wright was second with 11.26m while Kimberly Lugg was third with 11.15m.

Moses Parkinson of GC Foster College was first in the men's shot put with 15.63m while Oneil Collins of EXED was second in 13.10m.

Tissanna Hickling of GC Foster College won the women's long jump, twice jumping 6.19m, while the MVP pair of Melissa Walker (6.02m) and Jodian Stewart (5.94m) were second and third.

Adrian Riley of Ricketts PC won the men's long jump with 7.63m, Shawn-D Thompson of GC Foster College was second with 7.48m and Joseph Ramie of MVP was third with 6.98m.

Orlando Thomas returned to competitive action in the javelin with a win after throwing 65.65m, beating Elvis Graham of GC Foster who had a best of 64.98m and Akeel Hanchard who had a best of 61.74m for third.

Samantha Hall of Throwers R Us continued her winning ways in the women's discus with 51.98m, Tamara Thompson of GC Foster was second with 46.92m, while Krishna Jayasankar of Throwers R Us was third with 43.94m.

Chad Wright of Throwers R Us won the men's discus with 56.26m, Ralford Mullings was second with 55.07m while Javon Osbourne was third with 61.72m.

Lushane Wilson with 2.10m beat his GC Foster College schoolmate, Horatio Humphrey who cleared 1.95m in the men's high jump.