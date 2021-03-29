Shakwon Coke impresses with big long jump PB at Cowley Invitational

Shakwon Coke has thrown his name in the hat for consideration for one of the places on the Jamaican team to the Olympic Games later this year in Tokyo, Japan, after he established a new personal best 8.16m (2.0m/s) to win the men's long jump at the Cowley Invitational in Kansas on Saturday.

The former St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and Kingston College representative, who is in his final year at Barton Community College while defending his National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) title, is second in the world with his new lifetime best, a big improvement of 0.43m over his previous outdoor best of 7.73m (0.8m/s) done in the final of the men's long jump at the World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, in 2018.

He is also the top Jamaican man in the world so far and second on the Barton CC top 10, only behind Walter Davis's 8.17m set in 2000, a scant six centimetres from the 8.22m qualifying distance for the Olympics. Coke, who is now the sixth-best Jamaican ever in the event was quoted in the Jamaica Observer recently as saying he was looking forward to the Olympics. “I am most definitely looking forward to it. But my biggest aim right now is to be in the best of shape. So we are taking it one step at a time.”

Meanwhile, Coke's Barton Community College teammates Annia Ashley, who won two events, Kayan Green, Tyrese Reid and Lashana Graham were also winners at the meet, while Cloud County Community College's Daniel Cope extended his personal best and school record in the men's hammer throw after winning the discus throw.

Cope, the former Petersfield High and national junior representative, threw the hammer 58.24m to beat the 52.87m mark he made a week earlier when he broke the seven-year-old school record.

Later in the day he won the discus throw with 51.91m, his college best, while his teammate Courtney Lawrence was second with 45.11m.

Lawrence, who established himself as one of the best-ever junior college shot putters in history, shockingly fouled out of the event in his first outdoor meet for Cloud County.

Ashley won both the high jump and the long jump on Saturday with teammate Nia Robinson second both times. Ashley, the former Edwin Allen High athlete, cleared 1.70m to win the high jump and won the long jump with a wind-aided mark of 5.94m (3.0m/s), while Robinson, formerly of Rusea's High, had marks of 1.65m and 5.90 (4.3m/s).

Former Holmwood Technical athlete Faithlyn Irving of Cloud County was third in the high jump with 1.55m.

Green won the women's 1500m in four minutes 48:02 seconds; Reid dropped down to the 400m and won in a college-best 48.78 seconds; while Graham, the Pan Am Under-20 championships medallist, won the 400m hurdles in 1:00.05 minutes, seventh-best ever at Barton.

Three Jamaicans finished second, third and fourth in the women's 800m. Sasha Brown of Barton was second with 2:26.07 minutes, Abigail Fisher of Cloud County was third with 2:32.39 minutes and Abigail Pinnock of Garden City fourth with 2:33.85 minutes.

At the Lubboack Christian University Open in Lubbock, Texas, Cemore Donald of South Plains won the 800m in 2:21.60 minutes ahead of Shadae Findley of Western Texas second in 2:25.15 minutes and Latifah Pinnock, also of Western Texas, fourth in 2:31.23 minutes.

Former St Catherine High runner Anna-Ka Allen of South Plains was second in the women's 400m in 57.95 seconds, while three Jamaicans from Western Texas College were in the six in the men's 400m hurdles – Nicquaine Henry was second in 54.41 seconds, Jauavney James was fourth with 55.45 seconds, and Romel Plummer sixth with 56.68 seconds.