Shamar Wilson new Sandals Independence Golf Champ

Shamar Wilson was crowned champion of the two-day Sandals Independence Golf Classic at Sandals Golf and Country Club in St Ann, which ended Sunday.

He stormed to victory after scoring one over par 72 on the back of three birdies and four bogeys for a combined score of 148 in the 36-hole competition.

Wilson was third at the end of day one after scoring 76 behind defending champion Sean Morris (72) and Narada Black (73).

“I am feeling pretty good about winning today even though I didn't hit my required targets score-wise. I didn't reach my goal but a win is a win. The course conditions were pretty good, so I can't complain.

“The toughness of the course helped me in some sense to win because I capitalised on most of the tough holes which I know was gonna give other players trouble,” he said.

Wilson added: “I still left a few shots out there and me and my coach Sean Green are gonna work on those, so in two weeks time when we go to Puerto Rico to represent the country I can be playing my best.”

Morris grabbed the runner-up spot in the Men & Men Senior 0-12 category. He posted seven over par 78 for an overall two-day score of 150 or two shots behind Wilson, while Zandre Roye with 155 (77, 78) was tied for third with Dr Mark Newnham, who made 155 (78, 77).

Morris, who was unsuccessful in defending his title, said: “I think I was fatigued. I was tired. On the back nine I started making some errant shots and [my] decision-making wasn't all that good, but it's good to be in contention, that's always where I wanna be so congrats to the winner.”

Jodi Munn-Barrow took the Ladies 0-12 category ahead of Michele McGreath. Munn-Barrow's overall score of 158 (78, 80) was seven shots ahead of McCreath's 165 (84, 81).

“I am not 100 per cent pleased with my game over the weekend. I am going through some swing changes and was very tentative. Happy with the win but will need to put in a lot of time to get the game in a more consistent form,” she noted.

The Ladies 13+ Group went to day one leader Novlette Maestrin with a combined score of 180 (87, 93), nine shots more than Yvonne Browne's 189 (95, 94) who ended in second place. Valerie Grant was third with scores of 100 and 102 (202).

Day one leader in the Men & Men Senior 7-12 category Thajae Richards posted 166 (79, 87) for the two days to win the category outright. Millon Roofe, 174 (90, 84), and Nigel Davey, also 174, a (88, 86) tied for second place.

Livingstone Morrison was the only golfer in the Men & Men Senior 13-24 category to complete the tournament. He owned that section after posting scores of 90 and 96 on day one and two, respectively, for an overall total of 186.

The Men Super Senior 0-12 category went to Tony Allison who had two solid days of 80 each, for 160 combined. Edwin Lowe with 161 (81, 80) was second, while Carlyle Hudson, 164 (84, 80), and president of the Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) Peter Chin, with also 164 (82, 82), tied for third place

The top three in the Men Super Senior 13-24 group were Winston Johnson, 182 (88, 94), former JGA President Gordon Hutchinson, 185 (96, 89) and George Wright who was one stroke back on 186 (92, 94).

The Junior Boys 16-17 group went to Tenny Davis, 174 (92, 82), ahead of Geovani Blair of the US - 182 (88, 94) who was the day-one leader. Third place went to Kyle Pink, 185 (93, 92).