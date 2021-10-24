Batting disgrace!

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai has many millionaires and the West Indies batsmen took it literally as they played millionaire shots that saw them fall for an embarrassing 55 runs, in the process losing to England for the first time in a Twenty20 ( t 20)World Cup match here yesterday.

England then made a meal of the target but got home at 56-4 in 8.2 overs to claim the valuable points by six wickets.

After being sent in, the West Indies batsmen all played like they had hot dates and wanted the match concluded in quick time. A quick look down and one would have missed a dismissal.

England's bowlers were sound on a sluggish track. Skipper Eoin Morgan did the right thing on winning the toss and by the end of the powerplay he would have been justified in his decision, with the West Indies limping on 31-4.

It was a position they never recovered from, losing their last four wickets for just 11 runs as leg-spinner Adil Rashid produced England's best-ever figures in the World Cup, finishing with four wickets for two runs.

West Indies needed a miracle but chasing such a tiny target, they were always up against defending that and it showed in their body language as they went out. Left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein then stamped his authority, including a magnificent diving caught and bowl attempt to bring his teammates back into the clash.

With England at 39-4, optimistic West Indians might have thought that their Saturday would have been special. However, Morgan awoke them from their dream as he calmly took England home.

Earlier, England prospered on a tired pitch and their bowlers responded well in keeping a disciplined line and length, varying pace to tremendous effect. The English surprised the West Indies by giving the new ball to Moeen Ali, who did not disappoint. With the ball gripping the surface he kept the West Indies batsmen in school but it was Chris Woakes who made the initial breakthrough, sending back Evin Lewis with the slow ball. Ali accounted for Simmons and this led to a major procession to and from the dugout.

Ali's spell would have further exposed an underlying problem for the West Indies as he sent down 18 dot balls from his 24-ball offering. It again showed that the 'big shot' players were not interested in building an innings but were instead slugging their way to runs.

There were a total of 56 dot balls out of the 86 balls that were faced by the West Indies, making it the third-highest dot ball percentage in a T20 innings. Ali's roommate Rashid then feasted on the track and the West Indies demise was quick.

Windies skipper Keiron Pollard took the defeat in stride. “It was unacceptable, we accept that. These sorts of games, sometimes we just need to bin it. For us, it's just a matter of finding our straps. We haven't batted well in our three games so far. We went out, guys tried to play their shots, and it didn't come off. I don't think any sort of panic will come into our camp.

“It is what it is. We just need to take it on our chest and move on; this is international sport. Obviously, we play a lot of cricket around the world and this is not the first time something like this has happened. We've played cricket around the world and we have the experience of games like this,” said Pollard.

His opposite number Morgan was gleeful: “ It's as good as it gets. To start our campaign like that, all credit to our bowling unit. The guys were very disciplined and we took our chances. I think Moeen Ali read the conditions beautifully. He took chances when his match-up was in his favour, and to take his opportunity like he has, after the success he's had in the IPL, was brilliant.”

Scoreboard

West Indies

L Simmons c Livingstone b Ali 3

E Lewis c Ali b Woakes 6

C Gayle c Malan b Mills 13

S Hetmyer c Morgan b Ali 9

D Bravo c Bairstow b Jordan 5

N Pooran c Buttler b Mills 1

K Pollard c Bairstow b Rashid 6

A Russell b Rashid 0

A Hosein not out 6

O McCoy c Roy b Rashid 0

R Rampaul b Rashid 3

Extras (w3) 3

Total (all out, 14.2 overs) 55

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Lewis), 2-9 (Simmons), 3-27 (Hetmyer), 4-31 (Gayle), 5-37 (Bravo), 6-42 (Pooran), 7-44 (Russell), 8-49 (Pollard), 9-49 (McCoy), 10-55 (Rampaul)

Bowling: Moeen 4-1-17-2, Woakes 2-0-12-1, Mills 4-0-17-2 (3w), Jordan 2-0-7-1, Rashid 2.2-0-2-4

England (target 56)

J Roy c Gayle b Rampaul 11

J Buttler not out 24

J Bairstow c and b Hosein 9

M Ali run out (Lewis/McCoy) 3

L Livingstone c and b Hosein 1

E Morgan not out 7

Extras (nb1) 1

Total (4 wickets, 8.2 overs) 56

Did not bat bat: D Malan, C Woakes, C Jordan, A Rashid, T Mills

Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Roy), 2-30 (Bairstow), 3-36 (Moeen Ali), 4-39 (Livingstone)

Bowling: Hosein 4-0-24-2, Rampaul 2-0-14-1, McCoy 2-0-12-0 (1nb), (Pollard) 0.2-0-6-0

Toss: England

Result: England won by 6 wickets.

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)