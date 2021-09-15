Shanieka Ricketts easily lands triple jump win in Zagreb

Shanieka Ricketts was the only Jamaican winner at yesterday's second day of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, as Olympic medallists Shericka Jackson and Ronald Levy were both beaten into second-place finishes.

Ricketts broke a 12-year-old meeting record with her victory but once again Jackson failed to get the better of Namibian teen Christine Mboma while Levy and Olympic gold medallist Hansle Parchment lost again to American Devon Allen.

Her Olympic setback firmly behind her, Ricketts jumped 14.77m (0.2m/s) to win the women's triple jump, smashing the previous record of 14.58m set in 2009 by Cuba's Mabel Gay.

Ricketts also had a second mark over the old record as she also jumped 14.65m in the final round.

Slovenia's Neja Filipic was second with a personal best 14.37m (-01m/s) while Finland's Senni Salminen was third with 14.24m (1.1ms).

Jackson finished behind the Olympic Games silver medallist for the third-straight time as the winner ran a meeting record 22.04 seconds (0.3m/s) to the Jamaican's 22.30 seconds.

American Allyson Felix had run the previous meet record 22.35 seconds in 2012.

Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas was third in 23.05 seconds and Jamaican Shashalee Forbes was fourth in 23.37 seconds.

American Devon Allen, the Diamond League champion, got the better of the Jamaican Olympic medallists as he ran a personal best 12.99 seconds (0.7m/s) to win the 110m hurdles.

Levy, who was second to Allen on Sunday at the ISTAF meeting in Berlin, Germany, ran 13.11 seconds for the silver medal yesterday, just ahead of Parchment, who ran 13.12 seconds.

Shadae Lawrence ended her first professional season with third place in the women's discus throw with a best of 60.80m, behind world leader Valerie Allman of the USA who won with 69.53m with former two-time Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic second with 66.48m.

Fedrick Dacres, who fouled his first two throws in the men's discus throw, was fifth with a best of 64.69m.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl of Sweden won with 67.79m, beating Austria's Lucas Weisshaidinger (66.21m) and Slovenia's Kristjan Čeh (65.17m).

Janieve Russell finished third in the women's 400m hurdles, running 55.45 seconds; Gianna Woodruff of Panama won with 54.67 seconds with Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine second with 54.87 seconds.

Julian Forte was fifth in the men's 100m in 10.20 seconds (0.8m/s) as Americans took the first four places led by Marvin Bracy, who just missed Usain Bolt's meet record of 9.85 seconds, winning with 9.86. Ronnie Baker was second with 9.97 seconds and Trayvon Bromell third in 10.03 seconds.