Shauna-Kay Hines misses out at Paralympics

Shauna-Kay Hines' hopes for a medal in her first Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, fell short after she was defeated in the first round of her women's K44 taekwondo 58 kg round of 16 bout at the Makuhari Messe Hall, Thursday evening (Jamaican time), by Egyptian teenager Salma Abohegazy.

The ParaPan bronze medallist who was Jamaica's final hope of getting a medal at the Paralympics for the first time since London 2012 also lost in the repechage quarter-finals to Serbia's Marija Micev, the 2019 World Championships silver medallist and twice European bronze medallist.

Jamaica were represented at the Tokyo Paralympics by four athletes — track and field athletes Sylvia Grant and Alberto Campbell, as well as judoka Theodor Subba, who failed to get past the first stages.

Hines, who created history by being the first Jamaican to participate in taekwondo at the Paralympics, trailed Abohegazy in her first bout and lost 9-12 before losing by a wider margin against Micev 18-5.

A release from the Jamaica Paralympic Association said Hines was disappointed. “I wanted a medal but it was not to be, but the experience gained will teach me to be patient and to remain focused.”

Her coach, Kenroy Clarke, was reported to have said: “Shauna-Kay will have other opportunities when she will medal, as she is mentally tough and talented.”

— Paul Reid