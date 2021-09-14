Shaw, Brown top performers at 2021 FIDE World Cadets Youth Chess tourney

Wolmerian Jaden Shaw emerged with the top overall score of 6.5 points out of 10 possible points at the 2021 FIDE World Cadets Youth Chess Tournament was held online via Tornelo.Com Chess platform.

The competition started August 1, 2021, with the Open Under-10 and the Girls' Under-18 over 10 rounds, played two rounds per day over five days with 36 juniors taking part from Jamaica.

Jaden contested the Under-14 Open section competed by 214 juniors worldwide in his section, where he finished in number 37, having a starting rank of 102. In second position was Campion College's Darren McKennis, who contested the Under-16 Open where he ended with 5.5 points followed by Wolmerian John Stephenson on five points also in the Under-16 Open Section.

Campion College's Women's Candidate Master Raehanna Brown contested the Under-16 female section where she emerged as the top female with 5.5 points from a possible 10 points, while finishing in 43rd position from 110 participants in her section. In second position was Immaculate Conception High School's Gabriella Watson on five points in the Under-14 section followed by Wolmerian Amy Stephenson on four points in the Under-16 female section.

FIDE invited federations to send 30 players, three per age group, after which they were offered six wild cards. As Jamaica had no Under-18 girls, the Under-8 players were invited to play in the Under-10 section. Jamaica's team was selected from the champions and the top finishers from the recently concluded Online National Age-Group Chess Championships 2021.