She's A Wonder dominates peers in Portmore Cup feature

SHE'S A Wonder continued her dominance over her peers when she landed the inaugural running of the $3-million The Portmore Cup feature over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by apprentice Reyan Lewis, She's A Wonder, allowing weight all round, led from start to finish and won by three parts of a length in a time of 1:33.4 for the distance.

The Portmore Cup, a native-bred three-year-old Graded Stakes event, was the final major preparation race for the fillies heading into next month's Classic series of races.

After a couple of strides taken on leaving the starting gates, She's A Wonder shot to the front of the field and held the lead ahead of Secret Identity (Dane Nelson) and Amy The Butcher (Paul Francis) leaving the intersection at the seven-furlong (1,400m) pole.

She's A Wonder, while maintaining her steady gallop, opened up rivals down the backstretch and looked comfortable entering the straight. Although she began to shorten inside the final furlong of the race, She's A Wonder had done more than enough to hold onto the win in the end. Sensational Ending, under Anthony Thomas, finished in second place and Secret Identity, third.

Meanwhile, trainers Anthony Nunes, Gregory Forsyth and Donovan Plummer, and co-champion jockeys Dane Nelson and Anthony Thomas won two winners each on the 10-race card.

Nunes saddled Curlin's Barracuda (Robert Halledeen) in the seventh race and Acero under Nelson in the very next race. Nelson had earlier rode Roses for Elle for trainer Spencer Chung in the fifth race for his double. Roses for Elle was Chung's 200th career win. Forsyth and Thomas teamed up with JamalJames to win the third race and Cartel to win the ninth race. Plummer was successful with Denbigh Life (Roger Hewitt) in the fourth race and Persistent One (Tevin Foster) in the sixth race.

Racing continues next Saturday.

— Ruddy Allen