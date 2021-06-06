She's a Wonder, Miniature Man claim Guineas success

MINIATURE Man and She's A Wonder have positioned themselves well for possible Triple Crown glory after strong victories in the BetMakers Technology Group-sponsored 2000 and 1000 Guineas races, respectively, at Caymanas Park yesterday.

With Dick Cardenas in the irons Miniature Man ( Northern Giant – Runaway Gal), trained by Jason DaCosta, outbattled Nuclear Noon by a length and a quarter in the native-bred three-year-old event for colts and geldings over one mile (1,600m) while She's A Wonder ( Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream), under apprentice Reyan Lewis and trained by Ian Parsard, destroyed rivals by 7 ¼ lengths in the native-bred, three-year-old-fillies only event, also over a mile. Both races offered purse money of $3,750,000.

This win in the 2000 Guineas by Miniature Man was the first Classic race success for DaCosta, who returned home to take charge of the stable left vacant following the passing of his father Wayne DaCosta in March of this year.

This time the winning connection took matters out of the hands of the placing judges, after a controversial decision to declare a dead heat between Miniature Man and Further and Beyond in the Kingston on May 8.

“The plan was to try and get an easy lead with Billy Whizz and to come off the pace with Miniature Man,” noted DaCosta.

“ Miniature Man was in the perfect spot, he was comfortable throughout and Dick [Cardenas] rode a perfect race. This one is dedicated to dad,” he added.

For Cardenas, it was his third win in this event, having won with Mark My Word in 2010 and Uncle Donny in 2012.

Cardenas had earlier won aboard Estalita in the sixth race for trainer Michael Francis for two winners on the 10-race programme.

Cardenas held Miniature Man off the pace in mid-pack behind stablemate Billy Whizz (Anthony Thomas), Regal and Royal (Tevin Foster) and Nuclear Noon (Robert Halledeen) down the backstretch. Miniature Man made his move leaving the half mile (800m) to go in chase of the leaders.

Miniature Man joined Nuclear Noon on the lead at the top of the straight and from there on, the battle for victory developed. Cardenas kept his mount well-balanced as Miniature Man proved the stronger of the two and edged away to win by a length and quarter ahead of Nuclear Noon.

The 3-5 favourite Further and Beyond (Dane Nelson) was caught flat-footed against the inside rails when Miniature Man made his move approaching the half mile and came home in third place, two lengths behind the top two. The final time for the event was 1:39.3 minutes.

Earlier, She's A Wonder led from the first jump and never looked back as she came home in a time of 1:41.3 minutes. She held the lead down the backstretch ahead of Silver Hawk (Phillip Parchment), Secret Identity (Dane Nelson) and Sure Curlin (Robert Halledeen). With four furlongs to go, Lewis urged his mount to pick up the pace and She's A Wonder responded well and drew clear of rivals. By the time the field tuned for home the fleet-footed She's A Wonder was long gone as she won easily by seven and a quarter lengths ahead of Amy The Butcher (Shane Ellis) who came from a long way off the pace, and Secret Identity.

This was her fourth win from as many starts this season and for her, Parsard and Lewis, their first-ever win in a Classic race.

“Everything was perfect today. She's A Wonder has really matured and she is a fantastic horse to train. The preparations coming into the race were absolutely perfect – the jockey Reyan Lewis gets on her every single morning and he has done a fabulous job in terms of helping with the preparations. We knew coming in that everything was perfect and so we thought we had a very good chance today. Congrats to the team for a wonderful job done with She's A Wonder,” beamed the second-generation trainer whose late father, Harry, had saddled Superluminal to win the St Leger Classic in 2015.

Racing continues tomorrow, with the running of the Lady Geeta Trophy being the feature event on the 10-race card. First post is at 12:10 pm.