Three-year-old bay filly She's A Wonder continued her dominance over peers with a performance of class, grit and determination to win in the Nutramix-sponsored $3.75-million Jamaica Oaks over 10 furlongs (2000m). In winning the Oaks, She's A Wonder achieved her second Classic win for the season at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by apprentice Reyan Lewis, She's A Wonder won the Futurity event for the Hilma Veira Trophy by three lengths in a time of 2:13.3.

The win by the Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream offspring continued the fruitful partnership between Parsard and Lewis. The victory resulted in She's A Wonder becoming the 15th horse in the history of thoroughbred racing in Jamaica at Caymanas Park to win both the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks Classics in the same year.

The others to have done so were Hotline in 1976; Fire In Yu Wire in 1977; Hello Poochie Liu in 1983; Thornbird in 1984; Poetry In Motion in 1985; Classique in 1992; Vestia in 1993; Awesome Power in 2001; Simply Magic in 2002; Latonia in 2004; Swing By in 2006; Lady T in 2007; Alsafra in 2008; and Above and Beyond in 2020.

Parsard said that it was the correct decision for the connections to enter She's A Wonder in the Jamaica Oaks, rather than the Jamaica Derby.

“We were thinking of going to the Derby and not the Oaks, but it turned out to be the right decision to go in the Oaks. She won well but not impressively. I think against the colts in the Derby she would have had her work cut out,” Parsard told the Jamaica Observer.

It wasn't the best of start for the brilliant filly but She's A Wonder coupled up nicely and cruised down in third place behind Awesome Choice (Tevin Foster) and Artesia (Anthony Thomas) going around the clubhouse turn and onto the main track.

Leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) point, She's A Wonder surged to the front and began to open up on the field heading into the half-mile (800m) turn. She's A Wonder responded well from Lewis and went on to win quite easily although tiring in the last part of the race.

Owned by Karen Parsard and Henry Pratt, She's A Wonder won ahead of Amy The Butcher (Dick Cardenas) and Ianzha Links (Phillip Parchment).

“I didn't get the start that I wanted; she ( She's A Wonder) walked out of the gates and so I had to take her down on the inside rails – the shortest route around the clubhouse. I then had to position her on the outside as the jockey in front of me was on the rails.

“I let her run her race down the backstretch and asked her to really go at the top of the lane and she came home for the win, and I am thankful for that,” Lewis said.

— ­Ruddy Allen