She's A Wonder romps home in I'msatisfied Trophy

She's A Wonder romps home in I'msatisfied TrophySunday, October 03, 2021
|
IN what was arguably her best performance to date, She's A Wonder, taking on older horses for the first time, easily brushed aside Open Allowance company to win the $1.15-million I'msatisfied Trophy feature event at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Ridden by Dane Dawkins, She's A Wonder, winner of this year's 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks Classic races, romped home in the six-furlong (1,200m) event by a length and quarter in a career-best time of 1:12.0 minutes for the distance.
She's A Wonder was always prominent throughout the race as the bay filly sat just off the early pace in third place behind Anthony Thomas, and God of Love with Romario Spencer astride. When Dawkins asked She's A Wonder to run for home, the Ian Parsard trainee quickly joined Make Up Artist on the front end, leaving the three-furlong (600m) marker, before hitting the front full of running at the top of the lane.
She's A Wonder then turned on the pressure in deep stretch and coasted clear of stablemate Rojorn di Pilot (Omar Walker) in second place. Duke (Dick Cardenas) took third place in th event which witnessed splits of 22.3 x 46.1 seconds.
Meanwhile, trainer Jason DaCosta and jockeys Anthony Thomas and Dick Cardenas won two races each on the nine-race programme.
DaCosta won the first race – Division I of the $1.1-million Reggae 6 Anniversary Trophy with Unruly Boss and Thomas in the saddle, and Tekapunt (Phillip Parchment) in the very next race. Thomas later guided home The Genesis in Division II of the $1.1-million Reggae 6 Anniversary Trophy for trainer Steven Todd.
Cardenas won aboard Diosa de Oro in the fifth race for trainer Anthony Dixon and astride Cruella in the seventh race for Hall of Fame trainer Richard Azan.
Racing continues next Saturday.
