After a disappointing run as the favourite in the recent Port Royal Sprint, the Ian Parsard-conditioned She's A Wonder should now come into her own and prove the horse to beat in the $1.5-million None Such Sprint trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.

The None Such event is a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest going six furlongs (1,200m). The race is positioned as the eighth event on the 10-race card, with a post time of 3:50 pm. First call is at 11:40 am.

Sent off as the firm choice of 1-2 in the Port Royal Sprint over six furlongs on November 13, the talented filly She's A Wonder finished in sixth place by five lengths in the race, which was won by Duke, beating Father Patrick and Rojorn Di Pilot in a time of 1:12.0 minutes. Then She's A Wonder missed the break and never recovered from her second loss of the season from eight starts.

Previously, She's A Wonder had defeated Rojorn Di Pilot and Duke in a six-furlong event on October 2, also done in a time of 1:12.0 minutes by a length. She's A Wonder renews rivalry with Duke and stablemates Father Patrick and Rojorn Di Pilot on better terms and can definitely turn the tables on them. In addition, she is racing with the lightest weight she has ever carried, 49.5kgs (109lb), and Anthony Thomas in the irons.

Duke, trained by Gary Subratie, looks like the one to take down She's A Wonder here. The super-fit Duke had completed his third-consecutive victory when winning the Port Royal Sprint when he took over the lead turning for home and went on to win by two and three quarters of a length. In the process, Duke had four of his six rivals here behind him — Father Patrick, Rojorn Di Pilot, Eagle One, and She's A Wonder in that order. With a return of the opponents he has already successfully handled, Duke is poised to make it four in a row, but will have to do so with top weight of 57.0kgs (126lb). Robert Halledeen remains in the saddle.

Both Father Patrick and Rojorn Di Pilot are good quality runners and both should run competitive races here as well. Father Patrick will be ridden by red-hot apprentice Oshane Nugent at 56.0kgs (123lb), while Rojorn Di Pilot has Omar Walker aboard with 53.5kgs (118lb).

The interesting horse in the line-up is Sparkle Diamond, trained by Anthony Nunes. Despite having to deal with many issues, Sparkle Diamond gave a glimpse of his recovery with a smashing win in the class below two weeks ago. The five-year-old chestnut horse made all to win a seven-furlong event by five lengths in a time of 1:25.2 minutes. Although lighter for the None Such, he may need time to find his footing in this grade, but based on class and talent he should do well. Shane Ellis rides at 54.5kgs (120lb).

Also on tap is the $900,000 Andrew HB Aguilar Memorial Cup, a native-bred two-year-old maiden special weight event going one mile (1,600m).

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Azan holds the aces here with three runners in the six-horse field – favourite Rainsville, Hidden Valley, and Thirtyonekisses.

Rainsville ( Casual Trick – Fiftyshadesofray) made his debut on November 7 over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) and finished sixth by 17 ¼ lengths behind Brinks in a time of 1:07.3 minutes. Since then Rainsville has been fully extended at exercise and, with nothing special in the line-up, he should put these away. Hidden Valley and Another Brother should give Rainsville most to do here.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Tomohawk/Sheboom/No Identity

Race 2) Rainsville/Another Brother/Hidden Valley

Race 3) Parajet/Abogado/Buck Call

Race 4) Duke of Springs/Rain Drops/Persistent One

Race 5) Miss HJF/Another Champion/Clara's Vision

Race 6) My Time Now/Hecandance/Blood Fire

Race 7) Money Marshall/Star Lee/Black Royalty

Race 8) She's A Wonder/Duke/Father Patrick

Race 9) Billy Whizz/Santorini/Bern Notice

Race 10) I Am Fred/Legality/Excessive Force