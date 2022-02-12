She's My Destiny should brush aside rivals

After some very exciting gallops in the mornings, Jason DaCosta's She's My Destiny is expected to put away rivals in the $1.05-million Security Department Trophy feature race, an Overnight Allowance contest for three-year-olds and upwards going five furlongs straight (1,000m) at Caymanas Park today.

Talented filly, who will be racing at this level for the first time, has been blazing the trail at exercise in preparation for this trophy race. She's My Destiny, on Monday, January 31, galloped out of the starting gates, clocking a fast 59.0 seconds for five furlongs out of the straight with four furlongs (800m) done in 46.2 seconds.

If that wasn't good enough for the connections, She's My Destiny upped the tempo on Sunday, February 6, when she again, breaking out of the starting gates, blazed a smooth 58.3 seconds for five furlongs out of the straight with four furlongs done in a quick 45.2 seconds.

Based on those bullet workouts, it is going to take a smart performance from anyone of She's My Destiny's eight rivals to deny her this trophy race.

The race is truly on for second place as Ras Emanuel, Race Car and Go Deh Girl all should be in running for that prize money.

The contest is the seventh event on the nine-race card with a post time of 4:00 pm. First race is at 12:35 pm.

She's My Destiny enters this event on the backend of two impressive victories. On December 26 of last year, the four-year-old chestnut filly easily brushed aside rivals in a six-and-a-half furlong contest by 11 ½ lengths in a time of 1:17.2.

Then on January 16 of this year, she won a seven-furlong (1,400m) race in a time of 1:25.0, beating rivals by 8 ½ lengths in the process.

She's My Destiny is drawn on the outside, which is always an advantage coming down the straight and should complete the hat-trick of wins. Champion jockey Anthony Thomas will ride.

Ras Emanuel is an ageing campaigner but seems to still have some steam left in the engine as evidenced by his second-place finish 21 days ago. Ras Emanuel led for most of the way in an eight-furlong race on January 22, where he was gunned down by Double Crown inside the last furlong. Ras Emanuel, after that outing, should be competitive here. Shane Richardson has the leg up.

Race Car returns to competitive racing from a long break of 555 days due to injuries. Race Car, before his injury, had a race record of four wins from five starts, but after such a long time away, he is going to need time to get his hooves back into competitive racing. Race Car galloped three furlongs out of the straight on Tuesday morning clocking 37.2 seconds. Dane Nelson is aboard the Spencer Chung trainee.

Go Deh Girl finished second behind Secret Identity in the January 30 George HoSang Trophy over five and a half furlongs. Go Deh Girl has not raced over the straight for a while, but is in such good form that she is given every chance of winning. Tevin Foster remains in the saddle.

The line-up is completed by Sweet N Smart, Atlantic Blue, Kay Boy and Action Run.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Flying Bullet/Fortuneonehundred/Prince Sammo

Race 2) Berning Red/Rum Puncher/Scooby

Race 3) Wifey Sez So/Steph in Faith/Lord of Ajahlon

Race 4) Special Counsel/Chitu Prince/Formal Gladiator

Race 5) Diligent/Thepowersthatbe/Kiah

Race 6) Stickydon/Always Vigorous/Tocatbetheglory

Race 7) She's My Destiny/Race Car/Go Deh Girl

Race 8) Regnant/Super Duper/I've Got Magic

Race 9) Buff Bay/Katalina/Bridal Blush