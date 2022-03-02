She's My Destiny could go all the way in Ash Wednesday Trophy

FOUR-YEAR-OLD chestnut filly She's My Destiny looks set to lift the $1.05-million Ash Wednesday Trophy feature event as the Jason DaCosta trainee headlines a small field of seven runners in the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance contest going 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) at Caymanas Park today.

The talented filly was expected to win on her first attempt at this level over the straight on February 12, but She's My Destiny finished fourth behind Go Deh Girl and Race Card.

Today, She's My Destiny returns after a break of 18 days and has a glorious opportunity of winning at this level as she goes for her fifth win from seven starts. The trip is just right and she will have no problems going to the front and making every post a winning one, which is her preferred style.

The race is positioned as the ninth event on the card of 10 races with a post time of 4:50 pm. First race is at 12:05 pm.

The rest of the runners in the line-up are El Profesor, Money Monster, Kay Boy, I've Got Magic, Dunrobin and Dejae's Boy – and it will be an almost impossible task to witness any one of these beating She's My Destiny here.

El Profesor and maybe Money Monster could make a race of it here.

El Profesor was expected to do much better than his fifth place in the recent Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). El Profesor should put in a better effort here, especially with the distance just right for this old stager.

Meanwhile, Money Monster has been struggling in his last three races. He is capable of much better and will have an impact on the outcome of this Overnight Allowance holiday call.

Kay Boy did exceedingly well to reach this level, with this being his second attempt in Overnight. Kay Boy's best hope is to earn a minor place.

I've Got Magic is a consistent sort who has won two of his last three races. I've Got Magic, although stepping up to compete, is going to do well but may need to wait for a while, while Dunrobin has no form to recommend and Dejae's Boy is going to be left behind.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Dahra Deborah/Shashamani Dance/Euphoria

Race 2) Rum Puncher/Asurety/Blue Vinyl

Race 3) Uncle Vinnie/Blood Fire/Dezzy The Genius

Race 4) Aero/Den Street/Magical Mood

Race 5) Schlesinger/Party Princess/Sir Frederick

Race 6) Alexa's Dream/Jahsendblessings/Posecco

Race 7) Power Ranking/Unruly Gyal/She's My friend

Race 8) K D Rocket/Basilicus/Rum With Me

Race 9) She's My Destiny/El Profesor/Money Monster

Race 10) Mr Lyndhurst/Chrisanli/Sly Stallo on