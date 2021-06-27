Shelly, VCB offer rousing endorsement of emerging female sprinters

Shelly, VCB offer rousing endorsement of emerging female sprintersSunday, June 27, 2021
BY PAUL REID
Two of Jamaica's most decorated female sprinters — national record holder Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Veronica Campbell Brown — have hailed the new crop of female sprinters who look poised to take over when they have left the scene.
The younger generation is led by national junior record holder, 19-year-old Briana Williams, 22-year-old Kemba Nelson, 23-year-old Natalliah Whyte, hurdles specialist Ackera Nugent and 20-year-old Ashanti Moore.
Kevona Davis, who just ended her first season in college, could be included in the group as, at her best, is a handful.
Williams, the World Under-20 sprint double champion from Finland in 2018, is the fourth ranked Jamaican woman in the 100m this season after she lowered the national junior record to 10.97 seconds, fourth best all times.
Nelson, who just ended her first season at the University of Oregon, ran a wind legal best 10.98 seconds and has what the Americans call 'all conditions best' of 10.90 seconds at last weekend's NCAA Outdoors Championships, but was wind-aided.
Whyte has a life time best 11.07 seconds and Nugent, who is more adept over the hurdles, has run 11.09 seconds with former ISSA Champs Class One double sprint champion Moore running 11.10 seconds this year, her first as a professional.
Fraser-Pryce, who recently ran 10.63 seconds to become the second fastest women ever, thinks her legacy will be safe in the hands of the up-and-coming sprinters.
Fraser-Pryce forged a bond with Nelson when both trained with the MVP Track Club, and thinks highly of the young woman.
“Kemba and I are great friends and I'm happy with the progress she is making and I looking forward to her continued growth. Jamaica has a rich athletic history and I'm grateful I have had an impact and contributed to that legacy. I have no doubt others after me will do the same,” she said.
Campbell Brown, told the Jamaica Observer, that “I am pleased to see that Jamaica have a strong foundation in the many talented female athletes who are capable of keeping the sprint tradition fluid”.
“I believe Jamaica's female sprints will continue to be a dominant force in global track and field,” she noted.
