Shericka Jackson says 400m PB a work in progress PB

On a weekend where there were a number of standout performances at the Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association (JAAA)/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships, the performance of Shericka Jackson certainly ranked among the top five.

Jackson distinguished herself on Sunday's final day of the four-day championships when she established a new personal best in the final of the women's 400m.

Long before the fiasco that threatened to take away from the beautiful display of track and field by the athletes at the National Stadium, Jackson received a standing ovation when she produced one of the best runs over the distance for some time.

In a race that included athletes in the line-up such Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Christine Day and Anastasia Le-Roy, Jackson soared above them all to run her first sub-50 clocking in the event in two years. She blazed to 49.78s to become only the second woman in 2019 to dip below the 50-second barrier, with only the defending Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas running faster this year.

The 24-year-old says she has not yet put together the perfect race plan, but she was certainly delighted with what she produced on Sunday.

“I think there is a little more work to be done. Today was just to try and get the best execution possible and I think I did pretty good on that and I delivered big and I am very happy,” she said with a huge smile.

It is still early in what is set to be a very long season and so Jackson expects to be back on the track immediately.

“It's a work in progress and I am working with my coach Paul Francis. I know we will be going back to the drawing board I will probably get a lot better coming October,” she promised.

With the Commonwealth Games the only major championships in 2018, Jackson had opted to focus on the 200m last year, a decision that appears to be already bearing fruit. She admitted that the big drop in her 200m time came through a lot of hard work.

“To move from 22.4 to 22.05, it's a lot of sprinting and I think last year my coach decided that I was going to run some 200m and I think it worked pretty good.”

Jackson is now a happy camper and it is clear that a lot more can be expected from her in 2019.

“I am happy, I got a lot of speed and I ran a personal best tonight and it's just a good feeling,” she said.

The MVP Track Club athlete now has just over three months to get ready to battle Miller-Uibo on the big stage again.