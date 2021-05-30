Smooth Shericka!

The second edition of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA)/Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Olympic Destiny Series yesterday saw a much greater number than the first staging last weekend, which was quite encouraging for the meet organisers.

But even with the growing numbers of new participants, it was a familiar name that stole the headlines on yet another good morning for track and field.

Shericka Jackson of MVP Track Club was the star of the show at the second edition of the trilogy, as she sped to a personal best of 11.02secs (+0.4m/s) to win the women's 100m ahead of her MVP Track Club teammate Shockoria Wallace, who ended second in 11.34secs, while Jodean Williams of Racers Track Club was third in 11.50secs.

The men's equivalent went to Nigel Ellis of MVP in a season's best 11.17secs, as he was credited with the same time as second placed Oshane Bailey of Sprintec Track Club. Meanwhile, long jumper Tajay Gayle, who won section two in decent 11.30secs, was third overall.

Yanique Thompson of Sprintec, who was second in the women's 100m hurdles last week, went one better this weekend, taking the event in 13.36secs, running into a very strong headwind of -3.1m/s. The promising Alexis James of Petersfield was second in 13.96secs, while Shanette Allison of G C Foster was third in 13.97secs. Melaine Walker, the 2008 Olympic 400m hurdles champion, who was competing for the second weekend in a row, was fourth in 14.17secs.

Only two athletes showed up for the men's 110m hurdles with Norman Pittersgill of MVP taking the race in 14.14secs and Odario Phillips of the UWI Mona second in 14.55secs.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson, who has been working on her speed, led home an MVP quartet as she was first in the 200m 22.90secs. Natasha Morrison was second in 23.17secs, Srabani Nanda was third in 23.32secs and Anthonique Strachan fourth in 23.42secs.

Jevaughn Minzie, who earlier competed in the 100m, took the men's 200m in 21.06secs (-2.1m/s). Romario Williams of Sprintec was second 21.20secs and Andel Miller of MVP was third in 21.26secs.

Janieve Russell competed in her first 400m hurdles race on local soil this season and won going away from the field in a time 54.75secs. The 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Rushell Clayton of Swept was second in 56.83secs, while Ristananna Tracey of Titans Track Club was third in 58.56secs.

Jaheel Hyde, who was running his first 400m hurdles race in two years, won in 49.87secs, Owayne Russell of Racers was second in 50.73secs and Troy Whyte of G C Foster was third in 50.97secs.

Roneisha McGregor of Puma continues to have a very good season and racked up yet another win in the women's 400m in 51.51secs. Tovea Jenkins of Sprintec, who has been making steady progress over the distance as well, was second in 51.77secs, while Christine Day of Cameron Blazers was third in 52.75secs.

Zandrion Barnes of G C Foster served up a minor upset in the men's 400m when he won in 46.14secs ahead of national record holder Rusheen McDonald of MVP who was second in 46.23secs and his teammate Akani Slater who was third in 46.47secs.

Simoya Campbell, who is making her way back from multiple surgeries, won the women's 800m in 2:11.78 minutes, Tara Bert of Falcon Empire was second in 2:16.29, while Kitania Headley of St Catherine High was third in 2:19.72 minutes.

The men's 800m went to Kimar Farquharson in 1:49.32 minutes, as he edged Dennick Luke of G C Foster (1:49.37 minutes). Jorge Liranzo of Cameron Blazers was a close third in 1:49.46 minutes.

National champion Fedrick Dacres, who was competing in the series for the first time, won the men's discus with 62.73m, ahead of last week's winner Traves Smikle, who was second with a marginally better throw of 62.10m, while Kai Chang was third with 59.92m, as UWI swept the top three positions.

Samantha Hall of Throwers R Us continued on her quest for the Olympic qualification mark with a winning throw of 57.53m. Tamara Thompson of G C Foster was a distant second with 48.68m, while Shamella Donaldson of UWI was third with 47.40m.

St Jago High School student Shantae Foreman took the women's long jump with 6.09m (-1.9m/s) inflicting the first loss of the season on Tissanna Hickling of G C Foster, who was second with 6.07m (-2.4m/s). Jodian Stewart of MVP was third with 5.85m (+0.7m/s).

Shawn-D Thompson of G C Foster, who had a hurricane behind him, won the men's long jump with 7.63m (+4.5m/s). Domon Williams of Ricketts PC was second with 7.38m (+3.2m/s), while Kavian Kerr of St Jago High was third with 7.31m (-0.1m/s).

O'Dayne Richards of MVP continued on his winning ways in the men's shot put with 19.85m, while schoolboy Kobe Lawrence continues to impress with the heavier shot, finishing in second with 17.11m. Moses Parkinson of G C Foster College was third with 15.87m.

The trilogy comes to an end next weekend at the same venue.