Shericka Jackson, Track Athlete

1 How old are you?

27

2 Which high school did you attend?

Vere Technical.

3 What is it like being a professional athlete?

It's hard…getting up and going to training.

4 What is the most interesting thing about you?

I'm quiet, very, very quiet and nice.

5 If not track and field, what else would you be doing?

I wanted to be a bank accountant.

6 How do you measure your success?

When I'm doing well and I got out there and people go like 'hi Shericka' I just know.

7 What's the vision for your future in the sport?

I want to be the best version of Shericka. I want to run super, super fast.

8 What is your worst sporting moment?

The Olympic Games in 2021… THAT 200m!

(Editor's note: Jackson was hot favourite for a medal but eased down too early after being in a strong position in her heat. She was passed by other runners and failed to advance to the semi-finals)

9 What is your best sporting moment?

I think the 2016 Olympic Games (400m — bronze; 4x400m — silver) because it was the championship I least expected to perform well in.

10 What is your favourite food?

Turkey neck and rice and peas.