Shericka Jackson, Track Athlete

Shericka Jackson, Track AthleteSunday, February 20, 2022
1 How old are you?
27
2 Which high school did you attend?
Vere Technical.
3 What is it like being a professional athlete?
It's hard…getting up and going to training.
4 What is the most interesting thing about you?
I'm quiet, very, very quiet and nice.
5 If not track and field, what else would you be doing?
I wanted to be a bank accountant.
6 How do you measure your success?
When I'm doing well and I got out there and people go like 'hi Shericka' I just know.
7 What's the vision for your future in the sport?
I want to be the best version of Shericka. I want to run super, super fast.
8 What is your worst sporting moment?
The Olympic Games in 2021… THAT 200m!
(Editor's note: Jackson was hot favourite for a medal but eased down too early after being in a strong position in her heat. She was passed by other runners and failed to advance to the semi-finals)
9 What is your best sporting moment?
I think the 2016 Olympic Games (400m — bronze; 4x400m — silver) because it was the championship I least expected to perform well in.
10 What is your favourite food?
Turkey neck and rice and peas.
