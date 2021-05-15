Sherwayne Allen calls it quits on track career

FORMER Kingston College (KC) hurdler Sherwayne Allen has called it quits on his athletics profession but is now eagerly looking forward to his new career after graduating with a degree in pure mathematics from Auburn University.

Allen, who represented KC in the 800m and the 400m hurdles between 2012 and 2016, said injury forced his hand.

“I decided to quit track in my final year of school. The reason for this was, I was injured throughout the whole competitive season,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I had to make a decision and also come to the realisation of a dream which was not fruitful and would not benefit me,” Allen explained.

He continued: “So I have to venture down a path that will reward me as I gain more experience.”

Allen, who turned 24 years old on May 13, was the only black graduate in his class of pure mathematics at Auburn.

“Well, doing pure maths was extremely time-consuming, brain-draining and interesting at the same time,” Allen noted.

“I still remember those days I would stare at a problem and would not know where to start, much less finish. However, I am extremely happy I have endured to the end; the feeling of me getting that degree made it worth my while. As the saying goes, 'The harder the battle the sweeter the victory.' ”

Allen, who has a personal best of 51.97 seconds in the 400m hurdles, finished fourth in his last run in 55.62 seconds and is looking beyond competitive athletics but not necessarily to coaching.

“Well, as for me, I loved the competitive aspect of track. I never really had any dreams of being a coach but I probably would motivate a youth or youths on doing what is needed to be done in chasing their dreams, while enlightening them about the struggles I faced and overcame when I was younger. However, only time will tell if I get deeply involved with track down the road.”

Allen, who will be pursuing his masters in data sciences, was room-mate with Nathon Allen at Auburn and very good friends with Akeem Bloomfield, also of Auburn, but from their KC days.

He shared fond memories with Nathon Allen and Bloomfield, who both went on to represent Jamaica at the highest level, securing silver at the World Championships in 2019. There were jokes, cooking and the games.

But now, Allen is looking forward to the other segment of his life as he prepares for the corporate world.

“Now I'm looking into some opportunities that have arisen while seeing which one is the best-tailored for me to pursue my new dreams and aspirations,” said Allen.