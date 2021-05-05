Shot put specialist Campbell reinvents himself with best throw

A lot of people might not remember the name Rajindra Campbell but it could be on everyone's lips once again following his personal best of 19.61m to win the shot put at the Pittsburg State Tune-Up at the Carnie Smith Stadium recently.

Campbell, formerly of Ferncourt High School and Kingston College and who is now at Missouri Southern State University, has been named the (MIAA) Men's Field Athlete of the Week for the fifth-consecutive week.

“It's a very good feeling given the opportunity to compete again due to the pandemic, my season was cut short last year so,” said Campbell.

“I didn't get to compete indoors because of the restrictions in certain meets but outdoor it has been going smooth, but there is still a lot more work to be done and hopefully there should be a special number coming soon,” he pointed out.

The 25-year-old Campbell said there is a lot more in store and he will be pushing for a spot on Jamaica's Olympic team in the shot put event.

“Definitely there is a lot more improvement to be made. Where most of my competitions are being done, the weather is usually below 50 and as a Jamaican that's not really good competition weather. It is warming up now and technically I am getting better,” Campbell pointed out.

Campbell, Jamaica's junior discus champion in 2015, a year when he placed fourth in the discus and sixth in the javelin at Champs, is now the top ranked Jamaican in the shot put.

Campbell's throw of 19.61m achieved on April 24 placed him at 45th in the world with fellow Jamaicans Kyle Mitchell (19.18m) and Odayne Richards (19.15m) ranked 67th and 69th, respectively.

Campbell will be hoping to make an impression at the Jamaican Championships in June and book his spot on the plane to the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan starting July 23.

“Going forward I think I will just enjoy the process and it is the Olympic year, so my goal is to achieve that in the shot put and that's what I am working on and hopefully I will be healthy at the end of the season where I can come home and make the Olympic team and represent Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics,” ended Campbell.

