Sigma Run accolade surprises Wollenweber

Angelika Wollenweber, managing director of the Jamaican Infrastructure Operator (JIO), expressed surprise she was the fastest women's finisher in the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Team Bubble Run on Sunday. Her only aim in entering the race, she said, was to complete the fun run with her husband and corporate team.

“This is my first road race, and it was very good. Thanks to Sagicor, and all the sponsors for making it happen,” Wollenweber, who immigrated to Jamaica a year and a half ago, said after crossing the line.

“It was really nice to run through the streets of Kingston for the first time. We saw a lot of sights that we don't normally see while driving,” added the managing director of the JIO which operates the East-West Highway.

Wollenweber completed the 5.5-kilometre run in 30 minutes and 39 seconds beside her husband Jens. They were both registered as members of the JIO team. She shared that she is not a professional runner, but she tries to stay fit by running recreationally when she can.

“Usually, we would have finished our morning run by now,” Wollenweber shared as she celebrated the win with her Jens, who jokingly announced that he was her personal trainer.

“We try to run together at least two or three times per week, and this was a fun way for us to do that while doing something good.”

Wollenweber said she was very excited to participate in her first Sigma Run, as her company registers a team every year, and they all look forward to attending.

“We were all very excited that we were allowed to come out and run together as a team this year, and I'm definitely looking forward to coming back next year,” she said.

On Sunday, March 20, Sagicor will host its Sigma Invitational Run in which individuals who have competed in past Sigma Runs are invited to defend their best times. Start time is scheduled for 7:00 am.

All proceeds raised from this year's staging of the event will be donated to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). Sagicor is aiming to raise at least 50 million dollars towards this cause.