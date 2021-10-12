Sir Viv questions Holder's exclusion from T20 World Cup squad

Sir Viv questions Holder's exclusion from T20 World Cup squadTuesday, October 12, 2021
|
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Legendary West Indies batsman and former Captain Sir Viv Richards says he is puzzled about all-rounder Jason Holder's exclusion from the 15-member Twenty20 (T20) World Cup squad.
Holder is instead named among the reserves.
Sir Viv said the former West Indies captain is still one of the best players in the region and deserved to be part of the 15-man squad.
“We may have our issues with Jason when he was in charge as captain of the team but we can never doubt the individual's ability and his talent, and I just felt sad that someone with such ability couldn't make a West Indies T20 [squad],” the cricket legend told the Antigua Observer newspaper.
Holder was named as a reserve for the tournament in which West Indies are defending champions, along with Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell and Akeal Hosein.
Holder had a total of 90 runs, an average of 30, and claimed nine wickets in 10 matches and in three of West Indies' series against Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka — although he struggled in the team's most recent series against Pakistan, getting just two runs and four wickets in four matches.
The squad for the West Indies team includes Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh.
Despite his disappointment in Holder's omission, Sir Viv called for fans to rally behind the West Indies in their title defence.
“At the end of the day, regardless of who goes out … I still believe that things can be accomplished, and that's the way we should feel…. It's a West Indies team and every time we go out onto the field, as supporters we should get behind them,” Sir Viv told the newspaper.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy