Six schools make winning start to rural U-16 football competition

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Six schools have made perfect starts to the ISSA Rural Area Under-16 football competition, winning their first two games as the tournament resumes after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cornwall College and St James High have set up a clash in Zone A today after easily winning their first two games and lead with six points each; St Elizabeth Technical (STETHS) lead Zone C; Manchester High in Zone D; Garvey Maceo High in Zone F and McGrath High in Zone H.

Cornwall College, St Elizabeth Technical and Garvey Maceo High are all former winners of the competition.

On Tuesday, Cornwall College scored six goals in a game for the second time, as they brushed aside Cedric Titus High 6-0 in Montego Bay with two goals from Nickane 'Brown and one each from Deshawn Evans, Demor Peterkin, Dane Buckley and an own goal.

Cornwall College also missed a penalty kick in the game they led 3-0 at half time.

St James High kept pace with a 3-0 win over Muschett High and have not conceded a goal in their two games played so far.

STETHS blanked Lacovia High 3-0 in their game while Manchester High won back to back 1-0 games after edging hosts Holmwood Technical in Zone D.

Garvey Maceo also scored six in their 6-1 win over Old Harbour High in Zone F while McGrath high blanked York Castle High 5-0 in Zone H after winning their opening game 2-0 against Browns Town High.

Meanwhile, William Knibb Memorial have also won their one game played so far, the same as Irwin High, Glenmuir High and Foga Road High.

— Paul Reid