Sizzling start

Edwin Allen High and St Jago High look set to defend their respective girls' and boys' titles at the Central Athletics Championships after taking massive leads at the end of day one of the two-day championships at GC Foster College in St Catherine on Tuesday.

After 21 events scored on the girls' side, Edwin Allen High on 165.20 points led Hydel High (114.60) by 50.6 points, while Holmwood Technical (114), St Jago High (111.60), St Catherine High (95), Manchester High (46), Vere Technical (45), Dinthill Technical (25.60), Ferncourt High (23) and Bustamante High (18) complete the top 10.

The battle for points between the big two got going from the first race of the day, the girls' 3,000m Open, which was won by Jodian Campbell of Hydel High, while her teammate Tishana Holgate finished sixth as the school from Ferry bagged 12 points to start the day.

However, while they never won the event, Edwin Allen picked up more points than Hydel with a second- and third-place finish by Sanyae Gibson and Sushana Gordon as they scored a total of 13 points.

Both schools continued to pick up points in the field in the morning session which was highlighted by a stunning performance from Brianna Lyston in the Class One girls' 100m heats.

Lyston shattered the old record of 11.60s held by Kayla Bonnick of St Jago High when she sped to a jaw-dropping 11.14s (0.67m/s) in heat one, leaving Tia Clayton of Edwin Allen in her wake in 11.35s.

In heat two, Tina Clayton cruised to 11.51s (+3.4m/s, to set up a clash in the final that did not happen, as Lyston failed to show. Tina won the final in 11.26s while her twin sister Tia was second in 11.37s.

On the boys' side it is literally over as St Jago High on 217.50 points, stormed to a 132.50-point lead after 22 events scored.

Edwin Allen High on 85 are in second place, Clarendon College 61, Manchester High 60, St. Catherine High 59, Charlemont High 42, Ferncourt High 36 Bustamante High 36, Vere Technical 32, Dinthill Technical 28.50 are left to fight for the minor places.

In the Class Three boys' 100m final, Ray J Reece of St Jago High won the event in a new record of 11.31s, while his teammate Odaine Crooks won in Class One in a new record of 10.46s.

Troydian Flemmings of Manchester High was a double winner on the day, taking the 400m final in a record 50.80m after winning the 800m in 2:06.76.

In the Class One boys' 400m heats, Gregory Prince of St Jago ran a personal best 47.72s to lead all qualifiers going into the final and then ran a second personal best of 46.31s to win the final, beating the record of 46.46s set in 2019 by Anthony Cox of Yorke Castle High.

In addition to the sprint medley relays, the 4x100m relay finals for all classes for both girls and boys were contested.

Edwin Allen High won the sprint medley and the Class Three girls 4x100m finals. They did not finish in Class One. St Jago High won the 4x100m finals in Class 1 and Class 4 while St Catherine High won in Class Two.

St Jago won the sprint medley for the boys along with the 4x100m in Class Two and Class Three. St Catherine High won in Class One.