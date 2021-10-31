Slammer lands Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy

Despite being the only maiden in the race, the Richard Azan-conditioned Slammer produced an electrifying run to land the 17th running of the $3.25-million Cash Pot 'Only One For Me' Trophy feature event in fine style at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Slammer, ridden by Dick Cardenas, came from last position to beat stable companion Perfect Brew (Oshane Nugent) by a length and a half going away in the end of the six-furlong contest.

The Graded Stakes race for native-bred two year olds was the first leg of the ultra-rich and prestigious Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) 'Triple Crown' Series.

The second leg in the series is scheduled for November 27 with the running of Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) for a purse of $3.6 million, and the third on final leg to be run on December 27 (Boxing Day) with the running of the $4-million SVL Two-Year-Old Stakes over one mile (1,600m).

It was the best of starts for Slammer as the bay colt was the last of seven runners to leave the starting gates. Prncsshootingstar (Oneil Mullings) led the small field of runners ahead of Golden Wattle (Linton Steadman) and Silent Mission (Anthony Thomas) as Slammer made little progress at the leaders navigating the half-mile turn (800m).

Hugging the inside rails and cutting the turn, Slammer turned for home in fifth place, but with a quick change of hold from Cardenas and a couple of cracks of the whip, the Savoy Stomp offspring exploded like a cannon leaving the furlong pole and went on to win quite easily in the end. Silent Mission was third.

Slammer ran the distance in a time of 1:42.2.

It was the second winner on the 10-race card for the Cardenas as he won the very next race aboard the Patrick Fong's Sky Zone going one mile.

Meanwhile, Duke, trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Robert Halledeen, won the $1.15-million Cash Pot “Super Dash” Trophy over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Duke came from behind horses to win by a length and a quarter ahead of Laban (Youville Pinnock) and Father Patrick (Oshane Nungent) in a time of 1:00.0.

Racing continues today with nine races on offer.

— Ruddy Allen