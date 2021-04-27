Small returns for Windies players as KKR end losing slide

AHMEDABAD, India (CMC) — Andre Russell and Sunil Narine both failed with the bat but Kolkat Knight Riders (KKR) halted their dreadful run of form with a five-wicket win over Punjab Kings in a low-scoring encounter here yesterday.

Entering the contest on the back of four straight defeats, KKR limited Kings to 123 for nine, with veteran left-hander Chris Gayle falling for a first ball 'duck' and Nicholas Pooran failing again with 19.

Opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 31 off 34 deliveries while Barbados-born England all-rounder Chris Jordan clobbered an 18-ball 30 towards the end.

Off-spinner Sunil Narine claimed two for 22 from four excellent overs while fast bowler Prasidh Krishna led the attack with three for 30 from four overs.

In reply, Russell managed only 10 and Narine failed to score but Captain Eoin Morgan's unbeaten 47 off 40 balls and Rahul Tripathi's 41 off 32 deliveries comfortably put KKR over the line with 20 balls to spare.

KKR now lie fifth on four points while Kings are one place below them also on four points.

Sent in at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Agarwal struck a four and two sixes in the best stand of the innings worth 36 with Captain KL Rahul (19).

But once Rahul skied Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins (2-31) to Narine at mid off in the sixth over, the innings unravelled quickly.

Gayle followed in the next over, caught at the wicket off 22-year-old fast bowler Shivam Mavi following a review, and Pooran's wretched campaign continued when he missed a heave at leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the 15th and lost his off stump.

Narine accounted for Agarwal in the 12th over to a catch at deep mid-wicket and in his next over, bowled Australian Moises Henriques through the gate for two at 75 for five.

Jordan bailed the innings out, however, the right-hander smashing a four and three sixes to provide a late flourish.

KKR then seemed headed for yet another defeat when they slumped to 17 for three in the third over, Narine becoming the third wicket when he holed out a stunning leg side catch by Ravi Bishnoi.

However, Morgan and Tripathi patched up the run chase in a 66-run, fourth-wicket stand and even though Tripathi fell in the 11th and Russell was run out in the 15th, Morgan remained until the end.