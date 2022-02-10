Smith, Charles take headlines on opening day

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Veteran left-hander Devon Smith stroked his 64th first-class fifty to inch closer to 15,000 runs, while off-spinner Bryan Charles snatched a six-wicket haul to make headlines on day one of the first round of the Regional First Class Championship.

Playing at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Wednesday, the 40-year-old Smith carved out 52 as Windward Islands Volcanoes batted all day to reach 277 for nine against Guyana Harpy Eagles, formerly Jaguars.

However, it was former West Indies Under-19 star Alick Athanaze who top-scored with 68, while Preston McSween frustrated Harpy Eagles with an unbeaten 46 late in the session.

Left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie (3-61) and Veerasammy Permaul (3-75), along with resurgent fast-bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul (3-63), all finished with three wickets each.

Choosing to bat first, Volcanoes were carried initially by Smith who dominated an opening stand of 46 with Kimani Melius (3) and then Captain Kavem Hodge (10) before adding a further 49 for the second with Athanaze.

Melius was forced off in the seventh over after being struck on the helmet by fast bowler Clinton Pestano but later returned.

The left-handed Smith faced 87 balls and struck nine fours while the 23-year-old Athanaze, also left-handed, batted 134 balls and counted five fours.

When Smith perished, edging Paul low down to Captain Leon Johnson at first slip, Athanaze put on 62 for the third wicket with Cottoy and 33 for the fourth with Denis Smith (12).

Volcanoes then suffered a dramatic slide when six wickets tumbled for 25 runs to leave the innings tottering on 215 for nine but McSween blasted four fours and two sixes in a cameo 53-ball knock to lead a revival, in a 63-run, last wicket partnership with Sherman Lewis (14 not out).

At the Brian Lara Stadium further south, Charles starred with six for 48 to send Jamaica Scorpions crashing for 141 against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

West Indies Test vice-captain struck 44 off 72 balls with three fours, adding 64 for the second wicket with discarded Test opener John Campbell who scored 25.

However, Charles scythed through the innings as Scorpions lost six wickets for 25 runs, and the visitors needed Paul Palmer (24) to anchor a 33-run, eighth-wicket stand with Marquino Mindley (22) to gather precious runs towards the end.

Twenty-year-old Test seamer Jayden Seales supported Charles with two for 17.

In reply, Red Force finished on 98 for three, 43 runs adrift of first innings lead, thanks to Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva who hit a patient unbeaten 32 to anchor a 34-run, third-wicket stand with Jason Mohammed (22) and an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 40 with Yannic Cariah (11 not out).

At Kensington Oval in Barbados, the hosts took the honours when they reduced Leeward Islands Hurricanes to 172 for nine declared, and then closed on 27 without loss.

Sent in, Hurricanes got a breezy 58 off 77 balls from Devon Thomas and 43 off 76 deliveries from out-of-favour West Indies opener Kieran Powell, while Captain Jahmar Hamilton chipped in with 29.

Fast bowler Keon Harding, who played a single One-Day International for West Indies last year, picked up four for 42.

Powell, who punched eight fours, featured in a 52-run, second-wicket stand with Keacy Carty (20), while Thomas produced a counter-attacking knock with half-dozen fours and three sixes, to inspire a 72-run fifth-wicket stand with Hamilton.

However, Hurricanes lost five wickets for 11 runs in 49 deliveries as the innings declined rapidly.