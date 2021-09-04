So near, yet so far

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Jamaica's Reggae Boyz fought tooth and nail, but left the Azteca Stadium without the point they believe they deserved after conceding a late goal to Mexico Thursday night.

Head Coach Theodore Whitmore and his technical staff were left with a feeling of 'so near, so far' after the 1-2 loss.

But they could at least take solace from the sheer determination and defensive discipline on display from the Jamaicans in their opening Concacaf World Cup final-stage qualifier for Qatar 2022.

Mexico lead the octagonal phase with three points, while Jamaica are last without a point. Canada, who were at home on Thursday, and Honduras have one point each after they drew 1-1, the same for hosts Panama and Costa Rica who ended 0-0. El Salvador and visitors United States also finished goalless on the day.

The Jamaica squad of 23 for the Mexico assignment, getting together after travelling from various parts of the world, had only one session ahead of clash.

Yet they were fiercely competitive — a source of encouragement for the coaching staff ahead of tomorrow's match against visiting Panama.

“There's a lot to be pleased about and a lot to be thankful for going forward. We just have to brush ourselves off and look forward to the Panama game [in Kingston tomorrow],” Whitmore said yesterday after returning to Jamaica.

Merron Gordon, Whitmore's assistant coach, admitted it was a hard pill to swallow, but credited the players for pushing Mexico all the way.

“It's very disappointing [to lose in that manner], but the guys fought well. The odds were against us, and the [high] altitude at the latter part of the game played a part. But this is a very good platform…they [players] should feel good within themselves because they came here with all odds against them and fought to the end [against] a strong Mexican team,” Gordon told the Jamaica Observer yesterday, shortly before the team's departure from Mexico.

In chilly conditions – the approximate temperature at kick-off was 16° Celsius – and a persistent rain, the Jamaica team, without some of its top players for the Mexico trip due to novel coronavirus pandemic-related travel restrictions, failed to register a shot on target in the first half.

The highlight for the visitors during the period, as it was for most of the game, was their dogged defensive rearguard against the marauding “El Tri”.

Mexico were also without their strongest team for varying reasons.

And, though without spectator support at the venue due to a one-match ban in the wake of repeated instances of discriminatory chants by fans, they dominated the exchanges from the first whistle.

Looking technically sharp on the ball, if not clinical in their attacking third, Mexico, said to comprise a number of young players who featured in their bronze medal push at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, enjoyed most of the possession.

They fizzed pass after pass across the wet and slippery Azteca turf, leaving the Jamaicans fervently chasing in their wake.

While Boyz goalkeeper and skipper Andre Blake made a few solid saves, the highly regarded Mexican Rogelio Funes Mori fluffed a headed chance into the turf after getting on the end of a delicious right-side cross.

At the midway interval it was a case of half the job done, but history of facing the Mexicans in high altitude Mexico City — which lies 2,200 metres above sea level which makes breathing difficult for unaccustomed visiting teams due to the rarefied air — has never favoured the Boyz.

And sure enough the solid, grinding defensive work from the first half was wiped out just four minutes into the second period when Ernesto Vega Rojas cut in from the left to direct a grounder past Blake.

The floodgates threatened to open as Mexico created several opportunities against the Jamaicans, who appeared ragged and nonplussed.

But Blake and some last-ditch defending kept them in the game. Mexico were also wasteful — the biggest culprit was Roberto Alvarado who hit the upright from six yards instead of tucking the ball into the gaping goal.

Just moments later Reggae Boyz pulled back a goal from nowhere. Tall attacker Shamar Nicholson was perfectly positioned in the 65th minute to pounce on a ball from 12 yards out to slam home.

Even as Jamaica showed fatigue in the second half they battled desperately as Whitmore barked instructions which echoed around the virtually empty stadium.

But a minute before the end of normal time, Mexico substitute Henry Martin saved the blushes of under-pressure coach, Gerardo Martino. The forward latched onto a deflected through ball and fired a first-timer beyond Blake, who got a touch but was unable to keep the ball out.

Whitmore noted a recent trend of the Boyz conceding late to lose tight encounters, including the quarter-final elimination to the United States at the 2021 Gold Cup.

“It is my responsibility that we see out every game. For the past three games this has been happening so it is of great concern and something I'll have to look into,” Whitmore said.

Gordon suggested a lapse in focus was the reason for Thursday's late concession.

“I just think we really need to concentrate at the end of the game there to hold onto a valuable point, especially here — everybody expecting you not to get any. They brought the game down to 80-odd minutes, I think the tactics were there…the fatigue was more mental, and the altitude — you cannot take that out of the equation,” he said.

Teams:

Mexico – Francisco Guillermo Ochoa, Nestor Razo, Cesar Castro, Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo (Andres Guardado 90th), Jorge Ramos, Rogelio Funes Mori (Carlos Rodriguez 90th), Francisco Cordova (Orbelin Pineda 75th), Roberto Alvarado (Carlos Antuna 75th), Ernesto Vega Rojas (Henry Martin 81st), Jesus Vasconcelos.

Subs not used: Jonathan Orazco, Carlos Gomez, Rodolfo Pizzaro, Rodolfo Robles, Jose Ramirez, Dominguez Julio Cesar, Gilberto Lopez.

Booked: Vegas Rojas (22nd), Alvarez (45th)

Jamaica – Andre Blake, Alvas Powell, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Kemar Lawrence, Devon Williams, Anthony Grant (Javain Brown 87th), Norman Campbell (Junior Flemmings 62nd), Cory Burke (Oniel Fisher 80th), Romario Williams (Javon East 62nd), Shamar Nicholson (Peter Vassell 87th).

Subs not used: Richard King, Ricardo Morris, Dillon Barnes, Blair Turgott, Lamar Walker, Tyreek Magee, Dennis Taylor.

Booked: Burke (14th)

Referee: Selvin Brown (Honduras)

Assistant referees: Walter Lopez (Honduras), Christian Ramirez (Honduras)

Fourth official: Said Martinez (Honduras)

Match commissary: Jorge Jimenez (Honduras)