Solid Approach gets the nod in mid-week Caymanas feature

SOLID Approach clocked five furlongs (1000m) in 1:01.0 minutes last week Tuesday at exercise in what should be a winning preparation gallop for the Robert Pearson trainee heading into the $1-million, top-rated, Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park today.

Winner of four races from 12 starts, the four-year-old American-bred chestnut filly was expected to win on last but finished second to Laban as the firm favourite on August 7 over six furlongs (1,200m). Solid Approach, who is now better prepared, will not be easily denied this time around.

The likes of stablemates Drummer Boy and Make Up Artist, along with Go Deh Girl, could be competitive throughout the race and look the other choices to take down the favourite.

The three-year-old and upward event going over six furlongs is positioned as the 10th and final event on the card with a post time of 5:35 pm. First race is at 12:25 pm.

On paper, Solid Approach looks the likely the choice. The Cajun Breeze – Puz'ler offspring has raced against tougher opposition before and has done well. Now coming off a break of 46 days in addition to working well at exercise, Solid Approach has every chance of winning.

Drummer Boy, from the barn of Jason DaCosta, finished second behind Victory Turn over five furlongs round on August 25. Drummer Boy has worked well coming into the race; he is going to relish the extra furlong and could be bang in contention. On Saturday, September 11, Drummer Boy galloped five and a half furlongs (1,100m) in 1:09.2 minutes, with the last five furlongs done in 1:03.3 minutes.

Make Up Artist made her debut on April 24 of this year and racked up four consecutive victories on her way to the Overnight Allowance. In her first attempt in the class, Make Up Artist finished in seventh place by 16 ¼ lengths behind Sentient, over 7 ½ furlongs on August 14.

Make Up Artist has been working well for her second attempt in Overnight Allowance and with the distance reduced, she can resume winning ways. Make Up Artist blazed five and a half furlongs in 1:08.2 minutes, covering the last five furlongs in 1:01.3 minutes in her latest exercise gallop.

Go Deh Girl ran well on her first attempt at this level when finishing fourth by four lengths behind Victory Turn and Drummer Boy over five furlongs round. Although Drummer Boy is present again, Go Deh Girl is not without hope. She clocked five furlongs in 1:00.4 minutes on Sunday, September 12.

Of the rest of the runners in the 12-horse field, Another Bullet, Stranger Danger and Ras Emanuel should be influential on the outcome of this race.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Armageddon/Mr Ambassador/City Counsel

Race 2) Another Cookie/Daytona Belle/War Of The Roses

Race 3) Papa Albert/Jamaican Storm/The Nextbigting

Race 4) Thegoodlife/Tina's Account/Unwritten Law

Race 5) Black River/Thepowersthatbe/Berry Boy

Race 6) Sly Stalloon/Pleasant Secret/General Mubaraak

Race 7) I Am Fred/Labycka/Daddy Jones

Race 8) Ring Charmer/Rocket Lily/Love Craft

Race 9) Unruly Boss/True Bravado/Sudden Flight

Race 10) Solid Approach/Make Up Artist/Drummer Boy