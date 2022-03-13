SONNY RAMADHIN: The incredible spin bowler who rose from humble beginnings

Like most early West Indian cricketers of African or East Indian descent, Sonny Ramadhin came from humble beginnings.

Born on May 1, 1929 in the rural village of St Charles in Trinidad, Ramadhin rose to the pinnacle of the sport boasting incredible achievements as a spin bowler.

Interestingly, as a youth, no one even knew his name, and as a result, everyone called him “Sonny”.

There have been various accounts of how Ramadhin was “spotted”. Jeff Stollmeyer's seems credible. “One day, Clarence Skinner, a Barbadian ex-intercolonial cricketer employed with Trinidad Leaseholds Ltd in Trinidad, was watching some youngsters playing cricket in the public park.

He noticed a young slip of a lad spinning his companions out. Skinner realised that he, an onlooker, could not with certainty say which way the ball was going to turn when it pitched, so he made arrangements for the boy to come and bowl at him at the nets at Point-a-Pierre, the company's headquarters. Skinner's original interest in the boy increased when he found that not only he, but also several of the leading batsmen of the Leaseholds Cricket Club were at sea when batting against Ramadhin, for that, the boy told Skinner was his only name. (His initial 'S' stands for his nickname 'Sonny'. The initials 'KT' often ascribed to him are purely fictional.) (Everything under the sun, 1983).

Skinner arranged for Ramadhin to play in the first division league in Trinidad. He was 18 years old at the time.

In 1950, Jamaica visited Trinidad to play two first-class games. These games would be used as trial matches to help select the team to tour England later that year. In the first match, Ramadhin had figures of eight for 106 and in the second eight for 125. The main spinner in the West Indies at the time Wilfred Ferguson, also from Trinidad, had figures of nine for 130 and zero for 88.

These were the only first-class games Ramadhin had played, but the West Indies selectors obviously saw something in him as he was selected to go to England over Ferguson.

He was the most successful bowler on the tour, taking 135 wickets at 14.88 runs each, bowling 1043.4 overs. This remains a West Indian record. He and Valentine took 59 wickets between them in that Test series which was four Tests (Val 33 & Ram 26). This is bettered only by SF Barnes (34) and FR Foster (32) for England against Australia in Australia 1911/12 (5 Tests), and RGD Willis (29) and IT Botham (34) for England against Australia in England in 1981.

In his 21 first-class games on the tour, he took five wickets in an innings 14 times and 10 wickets in a match on five occasions. Some of his exploits were, eight for 15 in 6.4 overs against Gloucestershire, seven for 33 in 13 overs against Minor Counties, six for 36 in 30.3 overs against Leveson Gower's XI and five for 25 in 17.3 overs against Sussex.

Interestingly, Ramadhin said that Len Hutton was the most difficult batsman to bowl to and in his autobiography Hutton said Ramadhin was one of the most difficult bowlers he faced. Ramadhin's success was due mainly to his ability to conceal completely the way the ball would turn. As a result, Hutton said he had to try and “read” the ball from off the pitch.

He also bowled with his cap on and his long sleeves buttoned down.

As a result of his and Valentine's performance on the tour, Calypsonian Lord Beginner wrote the famous Calypso song Cricket, Lovely Cricket.

Carl Bell is a veteran cricket statistician and historian.

