Spain, Slovenia into Olympic basketball quarter-finals

Spain, Slovenia into Olympic basketball quarter-finalsFriday, July 30, 2021
|
SAITAMA, Japan (AFP) — Ricky Rubio scored 26 points as world champions Spain defeated Argentina 81-71 to join Slovenia in qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics yesterday.
Spain made it two wins from two going into their game against Slovenia that will determine the winners of Group C.
Argentina, the 2004 gold medallists, must beat hosts Japan on Sunday to potentially scrape through as one of the two best third-placed teams.
Earlier, NBA star Luka Doncic scored 25 points as Slovenia comfortably beat Japan 116-81 to reach the knockout phase.
Dallas Mavericks guard Doncic also grabbed seven rebounds and got help on scoring from Zoran Dragic, the older brother of Miami Heat player Goran, who chipped in 24 points.
Rui Hachimura did his best to keep Japan in the game with 34 points and seven rebounds.
Doncic had scored 48 points in Slovenia's opening victory against Argentina.
Yesterday's basketball results
Men
Group C
Slovenia 116 Japan 81
Spain 81 Argentina 71
Women
Group A
Canada 74 South Korea 53
Spain 85 Serbia 70
