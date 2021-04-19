Sparkle Diamond, Sir Alton battle for supremacy in straight-five contest

After exciting with his early morning exercise gallops, the talented American-bred Sparkle Diamond, who is out for the first time this season, looks all set and ready to lead home rivals in the top-rated Overnight Allowance highlighting event on today's eight-race programme at Caymanas Park.

Last raced on December 27 of last year in the inaugural running of the Christopher Armond Trophy over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), Sparkle Diamond, as the 6-5 favourite, finished down the track, 8 ½ lengths in ninth place behind winner Trevor's Choice.

However, two weeks before that disappointing effort, Sparkle Diamond ( Include – Myntz Connection) posted a fast 1:04.4 minutes for 5 ½ furlongs, showing that he is a talented runner. He has his fair share of injury problems but is a capable runner who can run these into the ground.

Sparkle Diamond has raced over the straight, the distance for this race, once, and that was on August 6 of last year when he clocked 59.2 seconds for his three-length win. His last five workouts coming into this race makes it very hard to go against him, a winner of four races from eight career starts.

On March 14 and 21, Sparkle Diamond blazed four furlongs (800m) in 47.2 and 47.3 seconds, respectively. He returned seven days later on Sunday, March 28 and cruised five furlongs (1,000m) in a smooth 1:00.4 minutes, showing his readiness for competition. On April 3, Sparkle Diamond was tested again and the five-year-old chestnut horse responded well, going five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) in a quick 1:06.1 minutes with the last five furlongs recorded in 59.2 seconds. His last gallop coming into today's main event was on April 11 when he posted 1:27.1 minutes for seven furlongs (1,400m), reporting well and truly prepared for his assignment. All of those gallops were bullet works done at the distances for those particular days.

Sparkle Diamond, who was previously owned by Ven Dezzle and trained by Errol Waugh, races for the first time under the care of champion trainer Anthony Nunes for owner Stephan Narinesingh. The Figure 8 has now been fitted and the bustling Dane Nelson will be in the saddle.

The three-year-old and upward event is the eighth and final event on the card with a post time of 5:00 pm. First race is at 12:40 pm.

Of the others in the nine-horse field, foreigner Sir Alton looks the best to take down the favourite if he doesn't fire. Sir Alton is also out for the first time this season, having last raced on November 28, 2020 in a 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) event. Sir Alton won the race but was disqualified and placed second behind Horse of the Year Nipster.

Sir Alton has not been extensively prepared but he will report in good nick for this race following his gallop on April 10 when he clocked five furlongs in a good 1:00.0 minute with four furlongs done in 47.0 seconds. Sir Alton is more suited to this sprint event, and based on his class and talent can win this.

Others such as Mr Universe, Laban and Money Monster should fight for minor shares, while Action Run, Drummer Boy, Rojorn Di Pilot and Uncle Vinnie have it all to do to figure prominently here.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Special Prosecutor/Abogado/Samora

Race 2) Sir Arjun Babu/General Mubaraak/Stallwalkin'girl

Race 3) Rainmaker/Queen Deftiny/Champion Michaela

Race 4) Top Gear/Mansur Musur/Little Red

Race 5) B alazo/Cruising Motion/Chrisanli

Race 6) Big Jule/Buff Bay/Ballatelli

Race 7) Special Counsel/Azul/Bala Gris

Race 8) Sparkle Diamond/Sir Alton/Laban