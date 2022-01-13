Special Olympics Caribbean forms landmark athlete leadership council

Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative has taken a major step toward putting more power in the hands of athletes, establishing the region's first-ever Athlete Leadership Council which will be chaired by David Duncan.

The council, which was formed on January 5, provides the platform for athletes to share ideas regarding key topics, issues and events to influence change within their region. Athletes will have the opportunity to get involved in organising events, assist in athlete recruitment, and to support coaches.

The leadership programmes also allow Special Olympics to nurture the potential leaders within the movement. The programmes teach athletes to learn from each other and create environments where people with intellectual disabilities can succeed in relevant roles.

“I hope to bring greater awareness about the challenges Caribbean athletes face and work together with the board members of the Caribbean Athletes Leadership Council to find innovative ways of achieving this,” Duncan said in reference to his role as chairman of the region's leadership council.

“I hope to carry sporting achievements and involvement to levels never before seen in the Special Olympics Caribbean programmes by partnering with the Caribbean Initiative, the directors for each Caribbean programme and Special Olympics North America.

“I personally want Caribbean athletes to be among the best developed and most progressive athletes in the Special Olympics International movement,” the decorated Jamaican athlete continued.

Sports leader Devan Mahadeo of Trinidad and Tobago, who is responsible for planning sporting activities, said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“I am happy to be part of this life-changing movement and I am hoping to use this opportunity to learn and to grow and to continue serving Special Olympics and the Caribbean. I will strive to bring positive change to the lives of the athletes throughout the Caribbean to the best of my ability,” Mahadeo said.

Stephen Russell of The Bahamas is the vice-chairman on the council.

Dominica's Raedian Felix serves as health leader; in charge of organising related events for athletes.

Rachel Veldkamp of Suriname is youth leader, which gives her responsibility for unearthing and developing young leaders in the Caribbean.

Joan Edwards, a unified partner, who was trained during the Special Olympics unified athlete leadership session held in Dublin, Ireland, will provide oversight support for the group.

The Special Olympics movement aims to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The disabilities can either be acquired or genetic and can include cases of Down's syndrome, autism, traumatic brain injury and cerebral palsy.

The programme offers these individuals the opportunity to develop physical fitness, maintain healthy lives, experience joy, participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families and other Special Olympics athletes.

— Sanjay Myers