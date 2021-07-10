Special Olympics Caribbean hails global founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver

IN a tribute to memorialise the 100th birthday of the late Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Caribbean Initiative is hailing her for “daring to dream the impossible” in her fight to level the playing field for people with intellectual disabilities.

Kennedy Shriver, born on July 10 1921, was a powerful force behind the success of the Special Olympics movement. She died in August 2009.

“Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative salutes Eunice Kennedy Shriver for her vision and wisdom, in not only daring to dream the impossible, but also the courage of her convictions to stand strong and empower so many people in so many places across the globe,” said a statement from Lorna Bell, the executive director of the Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative.

Special Olympics International aims to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities. The movement empowers people with these disabilities by promoting acceptance for all and fostering communities of awareness, understanding and respect around the world.

Kennedy Shriver, whose siblings included former United States President John F Kennedy and senators Robert Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, was inspired to form the movement after her older sister Rosemary was diagnosed with intellectual disabilities.

She had dreams of a global community in which all people are welcomed; one in which people with intellectual disabilities have access to amenities, including proper health care.

Kennedy Shriver, who was married to United States diplomat Robert Sargent Shriver, believed that people with intellectual disabilities could accomplish more if given equal opportunities. She put that vision into action in 1962 by hosting young people with intellectual disabilities at a summer day camp in her backyard.

On the back of Kennedy Shriver's staunch fight for rights and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, the first Special Olympics World Games was staged in Chicago, Illinois, in July 1968.

Since 1968 the Special Olympics summer and winter Games have become popular international events.

The next winter Games — postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic — is set for Russia next January. The previous winter Games was held in Austria in 2017.

The summer Games is set for Germany in June 2023, to follow on the 2019 edition which was staged in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2018 the inaugural Unified Football Cup was held at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago to commemorate the 50th year of Special Olympics.

— Sanjay Myers