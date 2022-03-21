Specialized Operations clip JDF for domino title

After a two-year break due to the highly contagious novel coronavirus, the Non-Geographic Formations No2 Chaplaincy Services Branch Domino tournament returned, with victory going to Specialized Operations at the Police Officers Club on Hope Road, St Andrew, on Friday.

Specialized Operations defeated the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) 100-94 to claim first place in the National Association of Domino Bodies (NADB)-supervised one-day tournament. Specialized Operations walked away with $60,000 and the championship trophy, while the army men received $40,000 for their effort.

Third went to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), which received $20,000, with Canine/Mounted Troop divisions finishing in last place in the four-team tournament. Canine/Mounted Troop divisions were awarded with gift baskets.

Constable Shayon Francis from the Corporate Communications United (CCU) said that the national security forces experience trauma and high stress levels and so the domino tournament is used to assist them to manage the stress.

“Overall it [tournament] was an exciting one. I mean, the teams came out and represented well. As we know domino games can bring out anger, but everyone maintained that level of professionalism. They knew it was supposed to be fun regardless of the outcome and they all had fun.

“The tournament was an internal one among the Jamaica Constabulary Force groups or sections, but this year they [organisers] decided to invite the JDF to the competition because we are working closely with them as it related to the anti-gang task force.

“They were happy for the game, some of them used the competition as stress-breaker. They were relieved and they were happy. Overall, I think that this is a very good initiative,” Francis told the Jamaica Observer.

Humbert Davis, first-vice president of NADB, said that the tournament was a successful one.

“The tournament ended well. It was a revitalisation of the mind. It was their first competition after two years and it went well. Once there was a lockdown and in any situation they cannot reopen without a presentation. This was a strong move in the right direction, and this will now get the officers in the right state of mind to be focused on the job,” Davis said.

—Ruddy Allen