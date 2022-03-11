Spectacular Dottin catch the 'game changer' — Mohammed

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (CMC) — Vice-captain Anisa Mohammed has hailed Deandra Dottin's spectacular catch in Wednesday's shock win over reigning World champions England, and believes it set the standard for an enterprising fielding display from West Indies Women.

The Caribbean side pulled off their second-straight win of the ICC Women's World Cup when they upset England by seven runs in another dramatic finish, this time at University Oval.

With England starting well in pursuit of a modest 226, Dottin pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to remove Lauren Winfield-Hill in the ninth over — leaping high and full stretch to her left at point — and end a dangerous 31-run opening stand.

“I think I had the best seat in the house to see that,” said Mohammed, who played a key role in the outcome with a brace of wickets and a crucial run out late on.

“I think Deandra is one of those persons; she sets a very high standard for herself and in whatever aspect of the game she plays and to see her come out and execute, [is pleasing].

“I think that was a crucial moment in the game. Deandra is a game changer whether she's with bat, ball or in the field. And I think it was a spectacular catch, and I know that we would continue to get more from Deandra.”

The effort galvanised West Indies and they ran through the England top order to reduce the innings to 94 for five in the 26th over.

Sophia Dunkley (38) and Danni Wyatt (33) repaired the damage with a 60-run, sixth-wicket stand and number nine Sophie Ecclestone (33 not out) and number 10 Kate Cross (27) added a further 61 for the ninth wicket, before West Indies hit back at the end with quick wickets.

Mohammed praised the fielding, pointing out it had been a big improvement over the first game against New Zealand when several chances were squandered.

“Last game we dropped five catches. [On Wednesday] I think we had one or two catches but fielding is a crucial part of our game,” Mohammed said.

“I think that's one thing we do together as a unit and to see us come out and execute and put some pressure on England, I thought it was a good start for us and hopefully we can continue growing as a team.”

The victory over England came on the heels of last week's against hosts New Zealand, a narrow three-run win in similar nerve-jangling circumstances in Mount Maunganui.

And Mohammed said the early tournament form had provided the side with additional self-belief.

“To win the two games against the top teams in this tournament is definitely a motivation for us,” said the record-breaking off-spinner.

“And it kind of gives us that confidence knowing that if we can defeat the top teams then going forward once you play our best game, we can go all the way in this tournament.”

West Indies face India in their next match on Saturday (Friday night, Jamaica time) at Seddon Park in Hamilton.