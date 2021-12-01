Spectacular Gray winner lifts QPR up to third

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Andre Gray returned from injury with a bang by producing a spectacular 90th-minute winner that propelled Queens Park Rangers to third place in England's Championship after they overcame an interval deficit to beat Derby County 2-1 at a chilly Pride Park on Monday night.

With his back to goal, the 76th-minute substitute, who had been absent for three weeks, volleyed home with Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos rooted to the spot after Ilias Chair's header cannoned back to him off the post.

As Chair's header looped over his shoulder, the 30-year-old Gray controlled the ball on his right thigh, flicked it up with his right boot and, in one turn, rifled the ball into the top corner.

On a night of brilliant goals, Tom Lawrence lashed the Rams in front on 10 minutes before Chris Willock, 23, who is eligible to represent Montserrat, brought QPR level five minutes into the second half, superbly side-footing into the top corner on the volley as he back-pedalled.

It was Gray's fourth goal of the season and fifth for Willock, whose brothers Joe and Matty also play in England.

QPR Manager Mark Warburton said: “The finishes showed quality. The equaliser was a good quality goal and Andre's reaction and the quality was outstanding.”

QPR are seven points behind second-placed Bournemouth while the Rams stay bottom after a mini-revival with one point, 19 from safety following their combined 21-point deduction for breaches of English Football League accounting rules and going into administration.