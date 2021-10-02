Speid says Cavalier will be ready for Waterhouse

There has been very little between Cavalier Football Club and Waterhouse Football Club this season, the two teams that will play in the final of the truncated 2020-2021 Jamaica Premier League season.

And this is a fact not lost on Cavalier's Technical Director Rudolph Speid, who thinks his team has had to fight for respect all season.

“We have been underestimated right throughout the season. People thought we wouldn't make the last six, but we have adjusted our team. In the last four games we are unbeaten, nobody has scored on us, so we believe that we're in a better place now. Waterhouse will bring a different challenge to us, but we will be ready,” he vowed.

Against Tivoli Gardens Football Club they were prepared to do what was required to make the final, but Speid has promised that fans will see the best of his team in the final.

“We have to be much better than we were [Wednesday], much, much better. But the circumstances are different. We'll start afresh and it's a one-off game, so I think you will probably see the free-flowing Cavalier team again in the final.”

While the teams have been virtually matching each other all season, the two head coaches have been having similar experiences in their personal lives, Speid pointed out.

“It's really amazing, our history with Waterhouse. Marcel Gayle and myself, we are kinda close, both of us lost our mother this year, both of us are in the final, and now both of us can't win the title, but the truth is that a Waterhouse and Cavalier game is always exciting.”

Speid is expecting a cracking final at the The University of the West Indies (UWI)-Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at The UWI, Mona, starting at 2:30 pm.

“We played to a 2-2 tie earlier in the season. I don't know which way its gonna go, but I can tell you that fans will be in for a treat. You will see the normal Cavalier side and Waterhouse only play one way.”

Waterhouse have come close to winning the title in recent years, losing the last two contested finals, but Speid is preparing to extend the pain for the team from Drewsland.

“Yes, they will feel entitled because they are now into three finals. They have lost all. I am sure they are trying to do everything to win this one, but we are even hungrier than they are.

“We haven't won for 40 years, they only haven't won for about 15 years, so we are the hungrier team.”

Finals are won by fine margins most times and on the evidence of the semi-final results fans should expect a close and competitive encounter.

— Dwayne Richards