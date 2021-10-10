Spice Boy Beckles rescues point

LONDON, England (CMC) — Grenada international Omar Beckles salvaged a point for Leyton Orient after they forced a 1-1 draw at Barrow in an English League 2 match yesterday.

Defender Beckles, 29, scored from close range — his third goal of the season — following a Theo Archibald corner in the 69th minute to cancel out Robbie Gotts' opener early in the second half.

“It was a good response, but we need to start games like that,” Orient manager Kenny Jackett said afterwards.

Orient dropped to sixth in the table, six points behind leaders Forest Green Rovers, who lost 2-0 at home to neighbours Swindon Town.

Former Reggae Boy Garath McCleary, a winger, who made 24 appearances for Jamaica between 2013 and 2016, set up Wycombe Wanderers' 2-0 win over Gillingham in League 1 with a goal after only two minutes.

McCleary, 34, got on the end of Sam Vokes' flick before beating defender Max Ehmer and rifling his shot in at the near post.

Wycombe, with a match in hand, now trail new leaders Plymouth Argyle only on goal difference after the Pilgrims went top following a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion, which featured Kieran Agard's first league start in 659 days.

Agard, 31, who is of Jamaican, Vincentian, and Dominican descent, recovered from a serious knee injury and almost gave Plymouth the lead on two minutes, but he saw his swivelling volley go just wide.

Daniel Jebbison, a Canadian-born teenager of Jamaican descent, missed a golden opportunity to grab a point for Burton with five minutes left, shooting low into the side-netting after finding space in the box.

Simeon Jackson, 34, who was born in Jamaica, but grew up in Canada — a country he represented 49 times — gave Chelmsford City an eighth-minute lead at Hampton & Richmond, but they went down 4-2 in the sixth-tier National League South encounter.

Jamaica's Reggae Girl Khadija Shaw, 24, headed Manchester City into the lead on 38 minutes after teammate Georgia Stanway had been sent off against Manchester United in the FA Women's Super League derby. But City needed to come from behind to grab a point in the 2-2 result against their Manchester rivals.