Spinner Fraser says fitness key to being competitive at highest level

Jamaican spinner Akim Fraser says optimum physical fitness is central to his career plan to compete with the best in the world.

Fraser, 25, noted that top international cricketers make fitness a priority, and in many cases, exceed the minimum standards required for them to represent their respective teams.

“I've realised that the top countries in world cricket are at a higher fitness standard than us. When you look at the top players they take it up to another notch. That is something that I think everybody in the Caribbean should aspire to because those are the people we are going to compete against on the world stage,” the right-armed, off-break bowler told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview.

“I think greater fitness will have a positive impact because it will enable me to bowl longer spells and at better quality. It's especially important when you go deeper into the [regional four-day] competition because the recovery time between games isn't very long, usually,” Fraser, who expressed confidence he has fully healed after a serious right shoulder injury in August 2019, said.

“I've found that playing at that [first-class] level requires more energy and concentration because every ball is an event and it's way more important than playing at the Senior Cup or [Jamaica Cricket Association Super League] franchise level,” he added.

In recent years, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has placed greater emphasis on players' fitness, setting minimum levels as a selection criterion. Some prominent cricketers have missed out due to failed tests, and there have even been repeat offenders.

The CWI stance is not unique — other cricketing nations have similar fitness eligibility rules.

In Jamaica, there has been no local cricket competition since last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But for Fraser, the inactivity has not stopped him from ramping up his fitness level.

“It [fitness] is something I've looked at in my game and I've seen it as an area in which I can improve and I've been working towards that for the past year or so. I've been doing a lot of five kilometre runs and simulation to the Yo-Yo [fitness] test.

“I'm satisfied with where I'm at and I think if I continue at this pace I'll get there because I'm already seeing improvement. I'm fitter than I was in the past,” Fraser, who has taken 24 wickets in five first-class matches since his debut for Jamaica Scorpions roughly two years ago, said.

“It [my shoulder] feels like 100 per cent now. I don't have any pain or stiffness or swelling or anything like that after I bowl or train. What is disappointing is that I haven't had the opportunity to play any games to see where I'm at. But that is out of my control with the whole COVID situation right now — no club cricket and stuff,” he explained.

Fraser said his shoulder passed a rigorous assessment in late 2020 when he bowled to Jamaica-based West Indies batsmen who were preparing for the tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

“I really liked how the ball was coming out of my hand. It felt like how I was prior to the injury, though it was some while ago in about November to December,” he told the Observer.

Before the torn tendon in his right shoulder sidelined him for months, Fraser had a successful start to his regional four-day career in February 2019.

On debut against Guyana Jaguars, he captured match figures of 8-134 to help the Scorpions to victory at Sabina Park.

Later that year, regional selectors gave Fraser an opportunity for hosts West Indies A against their Indian counterparts in an unofficial Test. He captured 3-53 and 1-104.

Over a week after that, he featured in a warm-up game against the touring India senior team, claiming 1-63 and 2-43.