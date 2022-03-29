Spirited Molynes clip Humble Lions to boost play-off ambition

Molynes United may be in the lower half of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) standings, but they have certainly not given up on play-off contention and they made that perfectly clear with a spirited 2-1 win over Humble Lions in a lively encounter at Sabina Park on Monday.

In the absence of their leading goalscorer Nicholas Nelson, who is on national duty with the senior Reggae Boyz, his sibling Jeremy Nelson stepped up in fine style, scoring in the 14th minute before assisting substitute Tyrick Sutherland (63rd) to secure all three points for Molynes United.

With this their second consecutive win, Molynes United jumped two places to ninth on 10 points, while Humble Lions, who pulled one back through Keneil Hyde (75th), slipped to 11th in the 12-team standing on nine points.

There was very little anticipation that a contest involving two lowly teams would have served up any real entertainment, but things took shape early as Humble Lions got into their rhythm very quickly and fired a few warning shots, signalling that they had no intentions surrendering meekly to their youthful opponents.

However, their plans went awry, as, while they enjoyed the better of play for the most part, they lacked composure in the final third and were made to pay for their profligacy.

Their first real chance fell in the eighth minute when Vishinul Harris found Andre Clennon in space with time to shoot but the effort lacked venom and was easily clutched by Peter Harrison in goal for Molynes United.

The youthful Molynes United hit their opponents on the counter, when Nelson and the fleet-footed Rashawn Livingston combined on the break, with the former getting on the end of the final pass and easily tapped home from deep inside the 18-yard box to send Molynes in front against the run of play.

Still, the Clarendon-based Humble Lions did not relent and should have pulled level five minutes later after Harris found space in behind defenders, but poorly decided to go for a wayward pass instead of testing Harrison between the sticks.

In the 25th minute, Shamari Dallas's weighted free kick was headed towards goal by Clennon, but Harrison did well to parry.

The resulting corner again found Clennon, who headed down towards Harris and the midfielder's lack of form was even more evident as he failed to get a crucial touch towards goal.

Though Humble Lions continued to press on the attack, their hunt for the equaliser proved fruitless, as the score went unchanged at the break.

Head Coach Andrew Price made three substitutions immediately on the resumption with hopes of better fortunes in front of goal.

But it was more of the same as one of those substitutes, Cory Hylton had a grand opportunity to pull Humble Lions level in the 54th minute, but was hesitant in getting the shot off and was later dispossessed.

Things got worse for Humble Lions three minutes past the hour mark when a comedy of errors on the part of their goalkeeper Keneil Petrie opened the door for Molynes United to double their lead.

Nelson picked up the loose ball and played a cheeky pass off to Sutherland, who rifled a right-footer from over 20 yards out, giving the hapless custodian no chance at a save.

Humble Lions belatedly found the back of the net when Hyde's shot from a distance took a wicked deflection off Dijon Brown's and sailed past Harrison to give the team some hope.

However, try as they may, they still were not able to get things right in the final third in the latter stages of the game and, as a result, failed to get the elusive equaliser.

Teams: Humble Lions — Keneil Petrie, Shoshayne Barnes, Ricko Edwards, Keneil Hyde(Norlan Beckford 89th), Gregory Lewis(Rohan Richards 46th), Odane Murray, Kareem Bryan(Suejay Graham 46th), Vishinul Harris(Cory Hylton 46th), Shamari Dallas, Raylon Paisley(Kemar Mullings 76th), Andre Clennon.

Subs not used: Shamal Briscoe, Fabian Pascoe, Afiba Chambers, Javon Smith

Booked: Bryan (45+1), Clennon (52nd)

Molynes United — Peter Harrison, Sergeni Frankson, Rushawn Plummer, Damion Thomas, Tyrique Wilson(Tyrick Sutherland 59th), Carrick Stewart (Jaheim Harris 59th) Jevaughn Brown(Lorenzo McKoy 84th), Dijon Grant, Tyrese Wynter, Rashawn Livingston(Maquan Aldridge 76th), Jeremy Nelson

Subs not used: Roje Williams, Oneil Small, Theon Palmer, Javay Duncan, Omari Morgan, Raheem Stone

Booked: Thomas (52nd), Wynter (55th), McKoy (90th), Nelson (90+5)

Referee: Steffon Dewar

Assistant referees: Jermaine Yee Sing, Mojollee Gayle

Fourth official: Andrewa Hayden

Match commissary: Ainsley Sharpe