Sponsor Puma pleased with first staging of Olympic Destiny Series

Puma representative to Jamaica Juliet Campbell praised the efforts of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) as they partnered to put on the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series on Saturday.

The first in the trilogy took place at National Stadium in Kingston and the Jamaican Olympian was left beaming at the performances of the athletes on show.

Like most other persons at the stadium and those watching on television and the Internet, Campbell was particularly struck by the efforts of St Elizabeth Technical High School student Sachin Dennis who upstaged the senior athletes to win the men's 100m.

“The highlight for me was Sachin running very fast in the 100m which is very good, it highlights that athletes are getting ready, as we get closer to the Olympic Games,” Campbell said.

Despite being enthralled by the teenager, Campbell was also spellbound by all the other athletes on show, on a good morning of track and field at the stadium.

“The women's 400m was good to me and the women 100m hurdles, pretty much all the events. I am just excited that athletes got a chance to compete,” she said.

Campbell, who represented Jamaica at the 200m and 400m, spoke of the challenges the athletes have been facing since last year, due to the pandemic caused by novel coronavirus and was happy that they were able to return to competitive action.

“Last year was quite hard for the athletes, for all of us, but especially for the athletes who were training, not sure when they were going to be able to compete. I am just happy to see that something is happening and they are able to get back on the track [both] mentally and physically,” she reasoned.

Campbell lauded the efforts of both the organisers and the athletes as they made the venture worthwhile, despite the challenges faced in making the event a possibility.

“I think they made a good effort. It is a good initiative and this is the first of the series that they will do and I think they did a good job, despite all that's happening. All the COVID protocols were observed which was good and the athletes came out and they performed.

“Everything ran smoothly, they finished the meet on time, representation was here. I think they did a good job,” she said.

Puma, which sponsors the series, is also partners with the JOA and the JAAA.

— Dwayne Richards