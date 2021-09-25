Sport uniting by emotions

AS the moon distilled its perceptive light on the night of September 6 in Japan's National Stadium where, for the previous eight weeks, Olympic and Paralympic aspirations began and ended in opening and closing ceremonies, the world breathed in relief that there were no athletic casualties that would have blot inspiring experiences and dimmed good memories. Jamaica celebrated with the world's citizenry in applauding the people of Japan who ensured the safety of humanity against a pandemic with mutating strains that threatened but could not defeat the brotherhood of sport at its pinnacle and in all its glory.

The emotive beauty of Louis Armstrong's classic What a Wonderful World, played by noted pianist Gohel Nishikawa as the curtains fell on the XVI Paralympiad at the closing ceremony, made one feel that indeed the world, the universe was now, more than ever, “united by emotion” — which were the watchwords of both Games.

“This is the healing and evangelical spirit of sport that gives life to the fatalism of a pandemic, that allows us to cry in death but not in vain — for with sport, humanity becomes alive in one being in celebration of lifelong gifts of talents,” a reflective president of Jamaica's Paralympic movement and attorney-at-law Christopher Samuda said.

His thoughts were shared by presidents, chefs de mission and officials of the Caribbean Paralympic diaspora who had reason to assemble in Japan under one roof with a common purpose — the empowerment of Paralympism and its athletes throughout the archipelago.

President of the Aruba Paralympic Committee, Shardea Croes, a physical education and personal development teacher, interpreted the ethos of the Games while understanding the Paralympic motto “Spirit in motion” when she commented: “United by emotion to me translates to united by energy. Regardless if you are in the Paralympic or Olympic movement, we are all united by our energy in motion rather on the playing field or in the Paralympic Village.”

Barbados, the land of flying fish and coucou, was part of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic experience and Martin Jackman, president of the Barbados Paralympic Association, was in sync with his colleagues as he said, with conviction, that the opportunities which Paralympic sports give “can generate the movement to enlighten the spirits of persons with physical disabilities to spread their wings”.

The theme of the Tokyo Paralympic Games was 'We have wings' and for Guyana, which is known for its famous national dish pepperpot, it was its first flight to the apogee of parasports.

For Jaime Skeete, sport science consultant and swim coach, “Seeing in person for the first time, so many athletes gathered together in the pursuit of sporting greatness regardless of disability was awe-inspiring. To soar to the heights that they did and do in order to achieve their goals, well, one would really need to believe that they had and have wings. The Paralympic Games experience to me really encapsulates the spirit of courage, determination, bravery, along with the struggles fears and uncertainties of athletes, and releases it in the motion of glorious competition.”

The admirable mettle and resilience of para athletes were also hailed by President Samuda who, looking through the prism of life in sport, stated that “the podium is a place in history to attain medals but more importantly, it is an experience that is transcendental for it not only embodies the sacrificial sweat and tears of the past that the present in victory embraces, but it ignites the spirit of hope that this experience will be relived in the future, in another place and time, and be an inspiration to other para athletes to live it also”.

The spice isle's chef de mission and educator, Kwame Hypolite of Grenada, was inspired to state: “The Paralympic Games truly reflected the team spirit in motion and was reflective of the athlete's camaraderie throughout the competition. My hope is that the athletes of the region can, especially the countries making their Paralympic debut, use this experience as an inspiration and motivation to continue their participation in sport and inspire other athletes with disabilities to showcase their talent.”

The Caribbean Sea may separate the islands but the consensus in Japan was that it moreover unites and synergises peoples with a common regional emotion to make more able the disabled.

President Croes, perhaps reflecting on the irrefutable fact that her country is known as a paradise for diving, delved into the essence of it all and summarised the Caribbean perspective of a memorable 2020 Tokyo experience: “It is the true culture of the Games, whether on or off the playing field, being united in our emotions.”

Both culture and history teach that equality is a forerunner of unity, and Chef de Mission Hypolite, in embracing this, expressed a personal hope that the wider society would “shatter the barriers that exist for persons with impairments and, most importantly, that governments and the like respond positively in ensuring that people with impairments are treated equally and on par with their able-bod[ied] counterparts.”

The Games have ended but only for now, for Paris — that city of the famous Eiffel Tower on the Champ de Mars —will in 2024 host the Paralympic Games for the first time. And as Paris awaits feverishly that moment in time to say “Let the Games begin!” with a world which is forever repeating that refrain in sport, the Caribbean, united by emotion, is building rhythms of success in parasports for that date with destiny.