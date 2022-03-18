Over the moon!

AS a number of sporting leaders welcome the long-awaited news that all measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) are to be withdrawn, they are optimistic of a prompt recovery from the financial losses suffered during the restrictions.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during his budget debate presentation on Thursday, announced that the measures, which were put in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, will be lifted effective Friday.

He said organisers of events are required to limit entry to less than 70 per cent of a venue's capacity.

This sparked excitement in some circles, as competitive sporting events were shut down with the implementation of those measures in March 2020.

The lucrative horse-racing industry got the green light to resume in June of that year, with fans allowed entry to Caymanas Park.

Since then, there was a gradually reopening of the sporting sector with football, track and field and other events permitted on a case-by-case basis.

Some events were initially approved to go ahead without spectators, before being green-lit to have a limited number of vaccinated fans only.

Last September and October, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) was not granted approval for spectators to attend Jamaica's World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Canada at the National Stadium.

In November, up to 5,000 fans who were vaccinated against the virus were approved to enter the stadium for the Jamaica versus United States qualification match.

However, the Jamaican Government landed a heavy blow to fans wanting to attend international cricket and football in Jamaica between January and February this year when it barred entry to all spectators. Curiously, fans were still being allowed to enter Caymanas Park regardless of vaccination status.

With the easing of the restrictions, JFF President Michael Ricketts said the federation is looking to capitalise from a financial perspective, especially with the Reggae Boyz having two home games against El Salvador and Honduras on March 24 and 30, while the Reggae Girlz will be at home to Dominican Republic on April 12.

However, in the same breath, he heeded the prime minister's warning that the Government is not declaring an end to the pandemic and, as such, precautions should still be taken.

“This is really exciting news, certainly from a football standpoint. We still want to be moderate and modest in what we do, but this certainly is a positive move from a commercial standpoint for the sport,” Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer.

“I want to encourage all the stakeholders to take it in stride and remain conservative and modest. But we definitely welcome this news by the prime minister and we want to make the best use of the opportunity from a commercial perspective and hope that we will have some positive implications,” he added.

Christopher Williams, chairman of the Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL), was overjoyed by the move, having been in constant dialogue with Minister of Sport Olivia Grange and Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie.

The PFJL, which is responsible for marketing the country's premier league, is said to have been operating at a loss, having completed last season without spectators, and was this season struggling under the mandate to only allow entry to vaccinated people.

“We are ecstatic and all set for some exciting games at Sabina Park: A West Kingston derby on Saturday when we will open the Party Mound, and Sunday [will be] Mount Pleasant against Cavaliers. So we are just inviting Jamaica back to football. We are hoping things will be upward and onwards from here and we have big plans for crowd participation,” Williams said.

Netball Jamaica president Tricia Robinson said her association is looking forward to the “safe reopening of the sporting sector”, as it prepares to resume the Supreme Ventures-sponsored divisional leagues next month after more than a two-year interruption.

The Jamaica Skeet Club has also adjusted its health and safety protocols in line with the announcement, pointing out in a message to club members that “we are thankful to be on the road to normalcy at our club and [the] wider Jamaica”.